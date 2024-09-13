Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  September 13, 2024

United Just Announced a Major New In-Flight Perk—And It’s Free

The Chicago-based airline has partnered with SpaceX to vastly improve connectivity.

Exterior view of a United Airlines airplane ascending

Just because you’re flying, doesn’t mean you can’t stay connected.

Photo by Aerojet/Unsplash

If you’re the kind of person who can’t unplug, including up in the air, a new United Airlines in-flight perk may pique your interest.

The Chicago-based carrier just announced it has inked a deal with SpaceX, the tech company helmed by Elon Musk, to bring Starlink satellite internet to its more than 1,000 aircraft. Better yet, that door-to-door connectivity will be free for fliers.

“Everything you can do on the ground, you’ll soon be able to do onboard a United plane at 35,000 feet, just about anywhere in the world,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a press release. “This connectivity opens the door for an even better inflight entertainment experience, in every seatback—more content, that’s more personalized.”

Travelers will be able to connect multiple devices at one time to the system. They’ll also be able to access the internet through the seatback monitor. United claims the speeds will be comparable to those on the ground and says travelers will be able to watch live TV, stream movies and shows, scroll through social media, online shop, and play live video games. Guests will also be able to get real-time information about their connections and access customer support through an Agent on Demand feature, which could prove helpful for those who need to rebook flights after delays.

The airline said it would begin testing the Wi-Fi in 2025 and plans to roll it out on passenger flights toward the end of the year. Within a few more years following that, the in-flight high-speed internet will be available fleetwide.

United joins a growing number of carriers trying to entice travelers with free in-flight Wi-Fi. Currently Delta Air Lines and JetBlue offer complimentary internet, through Viasat, an internet company based in California. JSX, a private charter jet company, was the first airline to offer Starlink to its customers. Hawaiian Airlines, airBaltic, Zipair, Qatar Airways, and Air New Zealand also offer Starlink internet, for a fee.

Advancing tech has been a major focus for United in recent years. In 2023, the carrier enabled Live Activities, an Apple feature that gives travelers real-time notifications on their lock screen. It allows travelers with the United app who have checked into a United flight to see up-to-the-second information about their departure gate and a running countdown to boarding (and departure) without opening the United app. Using the Live Activity widget, customers can open their boarding pass with a swipe for quick access.

Earlier this year, United rolled out another in-app perk: the ability to get an alert when your desired seat becomes available. If your preferred seat type isn’t available when you book your ticket, but someone changes or cancels their flight, opening up your preferred window, middle, aisle, emergency exit, or bulkhead row seat, you’ll receive a notification that you can switch seats.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. She was formerly the associate travel news editor at Afar. Her work can also be found in the New York Times, the Washington Post, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, the Points Guy, Atlas Obscura, Vice, Thrillist, Men’s Journal, Architectural Digest, Forbes, Lonely Planet, and beyond.
