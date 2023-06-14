Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  June 14, 2023

This New App Feature Ensures That You Won’t Miss Your Flight

United is the first airline to integrate Apple’s new Live Activities feature, which provides constant access to real-time flight information. Here’s how it works.

Screen shot of United Live Activities Dynamic Island Expanded View

During the busy summer travel season, flight times can change—a lot. This is one way to stay in the know.

Courtesy of United/Alina Shchennikova

For those who chronically misjudge how long they have until boarding starts for their flight or who feel the need to constantly check the airport’s flight information display systems to see if there have been any gate changes or delays, a new app feature could put your mind at ease.

United Airlines recently announced that it has enabled Live Activities, an Apple feature that gives travelers real-time notifications on their lock screen. (The tech isn’t currently available on Android.) Travelers with the United app who have checked into a United flight can see up-to-the-second information about their departure gate and a running countdown to boarding (and then departure) without opening the United app. And from the Live Activity widget, customers can also open their boarding pass with a swipe for quick access.

Screenshot of United app flight time alert

From the lock screen, travelers can swipe up and their boarding pass will appear.

Screenshot by Bailey Berg

“This new feature is another way United is leveraging technology,” Linda Jojo, United’s chief customer officer, said at a press conference in Denver on May 24. She added that customers open the United app more than 800,000 times daily to check (often multiple times) that their gate hasn’t changed and that they’re still expected to leave on time. Having the feature on the lock screen, Jojo said, will help customers save a little time.

Once in flight, the Live Activity feature switches to counting down the time until landing. And after the wheels are down, it lists baggage carousel information.

For those with an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, the information also appears on the Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped area on the iPhone screen, when the phone is unlocked, so it is still visible as customers scroll through social media or answer emails.

Live Activity software has been available since the iOS 16.1 update on October 24, 2022. So far, travel-related companies like Uber and Lyft, two ride-share companies, have incorporated it into their apps to show pick-up countdowns, and Park Mobile, a parking meter app, has used it to send notifications to remind users when their meter will expire. United, however, is the first airline to start using the iPhone feature.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
WATCH
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Why You Shouldn’t Put Your Suitcase On the Bed
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Are Packing Cubes Worth It?
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Tips for Flying With Food
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
3 Great Travel Pillows to Buy—Editor Tested & Reviewed
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Does Rolling vs. Folding Clothes Actually Save You Space in Your Suitcase?
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
How Bad is Flying for the Environment, Really?
AFAR Journeys
The iconic Eiffel Tower, situated along the banks of the river Seine.
Journeys: Cruise
Partake in Fun Active Outings Along This Dreamy European River
October 24, 2022 10:17 AM
 · 
Avalon Waterways
Mountains and Sea
Journeys: Resorts
This Warm-Weather Destination is a Feast for the Senses
October 04, 2022 11:16 AM
 · 
Hilton
Plan a hiking trip to Joshua Tree National Park and take in the spectacular landscapes.
Journeys: United States
Discover Insider Wineries, Stunning National Parks, and More of This Destination’s Delights
November 10, 2022 10:40 AM
 · 
Visit California
More From AFAR
Tower Bridge in London
Trending News
U.K. Announces Entry Fee for Tourists
June 12, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
JetBlue aircraft flying
Air Travel News
JetBlue Just Added These 4 New International Routes
June 09, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
driver in an electric vehicle
Trending News
How to Get Priority Uber Airport Pickups at a Discount
June 08, 2023 06:11 PM
 · 
Chris Dong
Air New Zealand's Premium Economy seats with one passenger sleeping and a few others reading books in their row
Air Travel News
Which Airlines’ Premium Economy Is Worth It?
June 08, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
Billie Cohen
sargassum on the beach
Trending News
What a Massive Sargassum Bloom Could Mean for Your Florida, Caribbean, or Mexico Vacation
June 08, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
person sitting at gate with view of British Airways planes out the window
Air Travel News
Summer Strikes at Europe’s Airports: What You Need to Know
June 08, 2023 01:31 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join over a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.