Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Michelle Baran
  •  January 05, 2023

Delta to Give Free In-Flight Wi-Fi to All SkyMiles Members

JetBlue has been the only U.S. carrier to offer free Wi-Fi on every flight. But Starting February 1, Delta SkyMiles members will have access to complimentary connectivity, too.

Delta Air Lines passenger using Wi-Fi on a mobile phone and a seatback screen

Free Wi-Fi is coming soon for Delta SkyMiles members.

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines wants your loyalty. That much is pretty apparent as the carrier rolls out a series of benefits that will be exclusively available to customers who are members of the airline’s mileage program, Delta SkyMiles. The most impressive of the new offers is free Wi-Fi, which will be made available to SkyMiles members on the majority of domestic flights (excluding some shorter regional routes) starting on February 1. It puts Delta in a similar league as JetBlue Airways in terms of making free in-flight Wi-Fi widely available to travelers.

While some other airlines have been testing the option of free Wi-Fi—American Airlines recently did a trial run, and Hawaiian Airlines has plans to offer free high-speed satellite Wi-Fi on select transpacific flights starting sometime in 2023—up until now, JetBlue has been the only airline within the United States to offer free Wi-Fi on every flight.

While Delta’s free Wi-Fi will only be available to SkyMiles members, there is no minimum mileage requirement for accessing the perk. So, essentially anyone can create a SkyMiles account to unlock the complimentary connectivity, which is being made available via a partnership with T-Mobile, and will be rolled out on most international aircraft by mid-2024, according to Delta.

The free Wi-Fi is part of a new program called Delta Sync, which Delta unveiled at the CES tech conference in Las Vegas on Thursday.

“Delta Sync elevates what it means to be a Delta SkyMiles Member by enabling a journey that fits you perfectly and grows more rewarding the more you travel,” said CEO Ed Bastian from the keynote stage at CES. “The future of travel is one where your digital and physical experiences come together in a seamless, warm, and personal way.”

Once logged into their devices via the free Wi-Fi, Delta SkyMiles members will also then be able to access several exclusive in-flight entertainment and experience hubs, including:

  • Paramount+, a TV show and movie streaming service
  • New York Times games (hello, Wordle and crossword fans)
  • Atlas Obscura for travel guides and inspiration
  • Resy for restaurant recommendations
  • American Express offers

Eventually, the hubs will be available whether customers log into their account on their own personal devices or on their seatback screens.
Further down the line (and beginning as early as this summer), the Delta Sync on-demand system will also allow First Class passengers to order food and drinks from their screens, and will provide SkyMiles members with a new trip planner function and real-time seatback flight notifications, among other personalized content options.

Michelle Baran
Michelle Baran is the senior travel news editor at AFAR where she oversees breaking news, travel intel, pandemic coverage, airline, cruise, and consumer travel news. Baran joined AFAR in August 2018 after an 11-year run as a senior editor and reporter at leading travel industry newspaper Travel Weekly.
AFAR Journeys
IMAGE_1_SEINE
Journeys: Cruise
Partake in Fun Active Outings Along This Dreamy European River
HeroImage_Punta
Journeys: Resorts
This Warm-Weather Destination is a Feast for the Senses
VC_JoshuaTree_1
Journeys: United States
Discover Insider Wineries, Stunning National Parks, and More of This Destination’s Delights
More From AFAR
Southwest Airlines airplane parked side view
Air Travel News
Is Southwest Still Canceling Flights? (And How to Make Sure You Get a Refund If Your Flight Was Canceled)
SFO Centurion Lounge Bar.jpg
Air Travel News
Accessing Airport Lounges Is About to Get a Lot Harder
Beijing airport security area seen from high angle
Trending News
U.S. Will Require COVID-19 Testing for Travelers From China
A traditional boat with red sails in the Hong Kong harbor
Trending News
Hong Kong to Scrap Almost All Its COVID Rules
Travelers wait to retrieve their bags after Southwest canceled their flights.
Air Travel News
Massive Southwest Cancellations Continue—What Went Wrong
lanterns hanging in the Wuzhen Visitor Center in Jiaxing, China
COVID + Travel
China Drops COVID Quarantine for International Arrivals
Load More