If you’re flying on an American Airlines flight between now and May 25, the flight attendant’s welcome address might be a little different. Beyond pointing out the exit doors and modeling how to use a flotation device, airline employees on certain flights will explain how passengers can score some free Wi-Fi.

In exchange for watching an advertisement, fliers on most American Airlines’ domestic flights will receive either 15 or 30 minutes of free internet service (depending on the length of the flight). It’s part of a trial for the U.S.-based airline to see how customers will use the service.

“The trial will also drive awareness for the inflight portal, aainflight.com, and help American better understand what inflight experiences are most meaningful to customers,” an American Airlines spokesperson told AFAR. The inflight port is where passengers will watch the ad and then access the complimentary Wi-Fi. It’s also where they can watch free movies and shows, view the flight tracker, and purchase more Wi-Fi when the allotted time runs out.

The free service is being made available on all narrow-body aircraft equipped with Wi-Fi from the telecommunications company Viasat (basically all of American’s Boeing 737s, Airbus 321s, and select A319s), which is more than 80 percent of American’s fleet.