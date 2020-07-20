Across the country, ice cream has been given a makeover.

These ice cream shops are anything but vanilla.

share this article

Though COVID-19 has stalled many travel plans, AFAR is continuing to cover the world through our coverage, because while you may not be traveling right now, there's always room for inspiration. Due to COVID-19, some of the following ice cream shops are only open for delivery or takeout. Please check each shop’s website for the latest upates. Next time you’re craving a sweet scoop (or two), do yourself a favor: Skip the grocery store ice cream. No, not because of #summerbodygoals—it’s because you can do so much better. At these unique U.S. ice cream shops, pastry chefs and self-taught artisans are giving America’s favorite frozen treat an irresistible makeover that you’re going to want to taste. From out-of-the-box flavors like green chile and Thai rice to creative takes on classics, like an ice cream sandwich made with doughnuts instead of cookies, here are 13 ice cream shops across the nation that you should try—including several you can order pints from online. Courtesy of Humphry Slocombe Humphry Slocombe’s matchadoodle ice cream combines green tea with snickerdoodles. 1. Humphry Slocombe San Francisco, California Buy now: $10 for a pint, amazon.com; goldbelly.com A pint of the stuff might cost you an arm and a leg (or like, $10), but the occasional scoop of Humphry Slocombe is easily worth the indulgence. At this Bay Area ice cream shop, flavors range from dressed-up classics like Tahitian V*n!ll@ and Blue Bottle Vietnamese Coffee, to innovative newcomers, like Matchadoodle, Secret Breakfast, and Hibiscus Beet Sorbet. 2. Fifty Licks Portland, Oregon Buy now: $9 for a pint; local delivery within Portland via postmates.com Portland is no stranger to serving up unique treats, so why would the city’s ice cream be any different? At Fifty Licks, ultra-rich custards are scooped up in flavors like Thai Rice (jasmine-rice-infused cream with a hint of pandan) and Cornbread with Honey Butter. There are funky options for vegans, too. Our favorite? The fresh pineapple flavor, which is infused with Thai basil. Courtesy of Goodies Frozen Custard& Treats The doughnutwich from Goodies puts custard between an apple cake donut. 3. Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats Washington, D.C. The tasty treats served from this eye-catching ice cream truck have a decidedly retro flair. Channeling inspiration from the ’50s rock-and-roll era, Goodies Frozen Custard and Treats serves classic frozen custard, sundaes, and shakes throughout the Washington, D.C. area. But don’t let the familiarity of its style fool you. The menu includes innovative concoctions like the doughnutwich, an ice cream sandwich made with an apple cider cake doughnut, and sweet potato pie custard. 4. Cloud City Ice Cream Portland, Oregon Buy now: $10 for a pint; local delivery within Portland via postmates.com

Article continues below advertisement

Cloud City is a true standout in the city’s artisanal ice cream scene. Its vibe is unpretentious, its treats are locally sourced, and each of its 30 daily flavors has a twist. Seasonal favorites include the Unicorn (mascarpone ice cream swirled with red velvet cake chunks and strawberry jam) and the Roasted Balsamic Cherry Mascarpone, but tasty scoops like Chocolate Stout and Earl Grey Blueberry are available year round. Photo by Annie Ray The tequila ice cream at Lick’s Honest Ice Cream is made from locally sourced, Dulce Vida tequila. 5. Lick Honest Ice Cream Austin, Texas Buy now: $99 for six pints; goldbelly.com Since opening the doors of Lick Honest Ice Cream in 2011, cofounders Chad Palmatier and Anthony Sobotik have run a hyper-local ice cream shop inspired by their small town upbringings. With shops in San Antonio and Austin, going local means Lick draws inspiration, and ingredients, from within Texas to develop its seasonal menus. Lick sources the dairy for its ice cream from Mill-King Market & Creamery outside of Waco. Funky flavors like Banana Nut Fudge and Tequila Lime Coconut also use produce (such as bananas and peanuts) and goods (Dulce Vida tequila) from Texas. 6. Spun Ice Cream Austin, Texas Making a single scoop of ice cream to order might sound like some kind of magic trick, but at Spun Ice Cream in Austin, it’s business as usual. That’s because co-owners Ashley and Christina Cheng use liquid nitrogen to freeze their organic ice cream batters so customers get a made-to-order treat free of emulsifiers, preservatives, or stabilizers. The real magic, however, lies in Spun’s rotating menu of flavors and toppings. Customers can mix and match or choose from specially crafted sundaes. The Toastess with the Mostess, for example, includes toast ice cream, Valencia orange marmalade, brown butter powder, and a tiny brûléed toast. Courtesy of La Lecheria Sage is one of the many inventive, seasonal flavors at Santa Fe's La Lecheria. 7. La Lecheria Santa Fe, New Mexico With a focus on organic and locally sourced ingredients, Santa Fe’s La Lecheria makes small-batch, craft ice cream with flavors that range from familiar classics to bold innovations. Adventurous eaters: Keep an eye out for seasonal flavors, like red chile brown sugar, sweet corn, avocado, or habanero vanilla, which showcase southwest flavors you wouldn’t necessarily expect to encounter in a scoop of ice cream or sorbet. 8. Taharka Brothers Baltimore, Maryland Buy now: $56 for eight pints; delivery in the Baltimore area via taharkabrothers.com Serving all-natural, small-batch ice cream in a bright pink ice cream truck, as well as to more than 100 restaurants, scoop shops, and stores around Baltimore and nearby D.C., Taharka Brothers is just as well known for it delicious flavors as it is for its community involvement. CEO Devon Brown named the business after a mentor of his, Taharka McCoy, who was murdered in 2002 at the age of 25. Today, Taharka Brothers seeks to show that “young African American males can run successful, responsible businesses,” said Brown in the 2015 documentary A Dream Preferred. But, of course, it also makes darn good ice cream, turning some of our favorite desserts into frozen, creamy concoctions: a tangy take on Key lime pie; its sweet-and-savory honey graham signature flavor; matcha mochi; and the coffee and fudge-filled flavor, wake and bake—to name a few. Courtesy of Browndog Creamery and Dessert Bar Browndog is named in honor of the cofounders’ Boston terrier. 9. Browndog Creamery and Dessert Bar Detroit, Michigan

Article continues below advertisement