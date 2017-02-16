Under-the-Radar Ways to Celebrate Mardi Gras Season in New Orleans

From wine tasting to seeing the smaller parades, here’s how to get off the beaten path during Carnival.

share this article

Carnival season in New Orleans draws crowds for popular parades like Zulu, Rex, Endymion, and Bacchus, but there are also lesser-known experiences that let you enjoy the good times along with savvy locals, who prefer to remind Carnival tourists that “the season is a marathon and not a sprint.” Each year on the evening of January 6, the Phunny Phorty Phellows, a group of about 50 costumed men and women, trumpet the official opening of Carnival season by riding a decorated streetcar along the St. Charles Avenue line. Accompanied by a Dixieland band, the group feasts on king cake and tosses throws to delighted onlookers.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The canine Mystic Krewe of Barkus is a family favorite, with plenty of costumed pups to pet. Its 2018 theme when it rolls through the French Quarter on February 10 is “Game of Bones.” Barkus is all about equality, with all dogs eligible for membership “without regard to their social, educational, or family backgrounds. All colors, coat types, tail sizes, and body mixes accepted. Cosmetically and non-cosmetically challenged dogs are welcome. Bluebloods and previously homeless dogs encouraged to participate.”



4. Start Really Early in the Morning

On Mardi Gras Day (February 13 in 2018), people flock to Rex and Zulu parades, but try to catch the North Side Skull and Bones gang, which roams through the Sixth Ward, continuing a nearly 200-year-old tradition of waking up New Orleans before sunrise for Mardi Gras. It’s an African American/Creole ritual filled with songs, dancing, and the ceremonial knocking on doors—well before the first parade begins. The skulls and crossbones serve a visual purpose of the gang’s goal, which is to warn people, particularly young people, to stay away from negative influences in the streets. The Society of Saint Anne gets started in the morning on Mardi Gras in the Bywater neighborhood, and while it doesn’t publish a set start time, if you hang around the R Bar in the Marigny, you’ll catch them as they make their way to the French Quarter. Afterward, swing by the Backstreet Cultural Museum, an important repository of black New Orleans culture that serves as a default gathering place where you’ll rub elbows with the North Side Skull and Bones gang, Mardi Gras Indians, and Baby Dolls—all highlights of Mardi Gras Day.

Article continues below advertisement