Travelers Are Going Nuts for Vegan Vacations (Even the Omnivores Want In)

On one of Intrepid Travel’s new vegan food tours, travelers get the chance to experience the flavors of Thailand without worrying about hidden fish sauce or shrimp paste.

With new vegan travel experiences sprouting up every day, it’s easier than ever for the vegan, vegetarian, and vegan-curious eaters of the world to follow their taste buds.

Some travelers want to have their cashew cheese lasagna and eat it by the Venice canals, too. But until recently, hotels, restaurants, and tour operators have largely catered to a carnivorous crowd. Although it has become easier to enjoy great vegan and vegetarian food anywhere in the world, traveling herbivores still face an added layer of stress when mealtime rolled around. However, with more and more people following a plant-based diet, the travel industry is starting to pay attention. From 2014 to 2017, the United States saw a staggering 600 percent increase in people who identify as vegan. In 2017, the demand for vegan and vegetarian food in Ireland grew by 987 percent. “Vegan” is now officially a more common Google search term than “vegetarian,” surging 90 percent in 2016. Beyond the strictest herbivores, an increasing number of “flexitarians” (those who will eat animal products but prefer plant-based food when it’s an option), “reducetarians” (those who are actively trying to reduce their consumption of animal-based products), and other health- and environmentally-conscious travelers are also interested in better vegetarian and vegan-friendly travel options. Enter the vegan vacation. Courtesy of Intrepid Travel On Intrepid Travel’s vegan food tours in India, travelers can sample street food under the guidance of a member of the local vegan community. A new way to travel vegan In May, international tour operator Intrepid Travel announced a new line of vegan tours in India, Thailand, and Italy. The three destinations are among the company’s most popular and provide a good range of options of both food and activities for vegan vacationers. “Travelers don’t just want to see the world anymore,” says Neil Coletta, brand and product manager for Intrepid Travel’s food tours. “They want to experience it through its unique flavors and cuisines, and this includes people of all dietary lifestyles, including vegans.”

Each of the eight-day Vegan Food Adventures is guided by a local leader tapped into the country’s vegan community and food scene. Intrepid believes it’s important to offer travelers more than just good food and photo opportunities; its tour groups, no larger than 12 travelers, may stay overnight with a local in a small Thai village or visit a café in India that employs and supports female victims of acid attacks. “We saw a real need to not just accommodate the vegan community, but also to celebrate it.” For Intrepid, launching vegan tours was a relatively straightforward business decision: The company had seen 28 percent growth in bookings for North American food-themed trips in 2017, and food tours are one of the fastest-growing experience categories on the travel booking site Expedia. “While we’re able to accommodate most preferences on each of our tours, we saw a real need to not just accommodate the growing vegan community, but also to celebrate it,” says Coletta. The move also matches Intrepid’s progressive brand identity. Its 2013 stance on elephant tourism led to changes in the way elephants are treated around the world, and the company prides itself in using only suppliers that share its commitment to responsible travel, sustainability, and ethical treatment of animals. Vegan tours aren’t just for big-ticket overseas vacations. Travelers can book them in foodie hubs such as San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and Las Vegas. Diana Edelman, author of Las Vegas Vegan Food Guide, launched the Vegans, Baby food tour in 2018 to meet what she saw as an obvious need. “As the vegan dining scene continues to grow, the tour operators haven’t yet expanded to cater to this [growing] demographic of people,” Edelman says. “If you build it, they will come. The community is hungry for experiences that take the stress out of travel, like being able to communicate dietary needs.” Her downtown Las Vegas tour hits five restaurants for a total of 12 dishes. Not all attendees are vegan; many simply want an off-the-main-strip travel experience. Beyond restaurants