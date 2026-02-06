A Look at the 5 Biggest Trends in Cruise Sailings This Year

More than 39.5 million people worldwide are expected to cruise in 2026, according to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), which notes that Gen X and Millennials are the generations most enthusiastic about taking a cruise vacation. All of which bodes well for the future of the industry.

Grandmother-style cruising is being left in the wake. New ships are adapting to the latest trends, including those being embraced by younger travelers, like zero- and low-proof cocktails, a focus on sustainability, and new and creative routings.

Rob Clabbers, president of Q Cruise + Travel, a Virtuoso agency in Chicago, sees cruises evolving “into a way of travel that is more focused on culture, immersion, [and a] slower exploration of this world.”

Cruise companies are also continuing to invest billions of dollars in ships that are more environmentally friendly—something the next generation of cruisegoers has indicated is increasingly important to them—like lower-footprint propulsion systems, improved recycling programs, reduced food waste, and trimmed fuel usage.

With all that in mind, here are the five big trends that are changing the way we cruise in 2026.

Remaining in ports after dark

Cruise lines are increasingly embracing the exciting nightlife of the cities they visit, allowing passengers to linger longer with more overnight stops. Photo by Farnaz Kohankhaki/Unsplash

Recognizing that travelers are seeking deeper, more meaningful experiences, cruise lines are slowing down their itineraries with more time in ports of call. Azamara Cruises, a leader in this regard, has planned some 28 ports where its ships will spend not one but two consecutive overnights—meaning no rushing back to the ship if you, say, decide you to go out dinner and want to linger longer. In Seville, Spain, you might do tapas one night and a flamenco show the next (with nighttime tours for those timid about going out alone).

Luxury lines such as Oceania, Regent Seven Seas, and Explora Journeys and mainstream lines such as Princess are also opening an after-dark world for guests with more late and overnight stays.

Says Clabbers, “This aligns with the overall trend of slow travel.”

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Bringing the destinations aboard

Cruise lines have been enhancing their efforts to bring more local culture onto their ships. Last year, Azamara launched a Stories Under the Stars program that includes local experts sharing regional folklore campfire-style on the pool deck as part of its commitment to destination immersion. For sailings in Greenland, HX Expeditions has created a new program in partnership with renowned Greenland chef Inunnguaq Hegelund that features local beer, food, and lectures by local Greenlandic chefs.

Celebrity Cruises has devoted an entire three-deck space on its latest ship, the 3,248-passenger Celebrity Xcel, to Caribbean-inspired cultural interactions, including immersive festivals brought to life through live music, dance performance, foods, and craft activities of the region. When Xcel moves to the Mediterranean in the spring, guests will find four new European-focused festivals such as the Greek-themed Opa festival, with evil eye jewelry, moussaka and baklava tastings, and Greek dances.

Luxury hotels at sea

The forthcoming Four Seasons I yacht will feature a marina with direct access to the water. Courtesy of Four Seasons Yachts

Upscale hotel brands are diving into cruising with the hope of luring loyal guests out to sea. Following in the steps of Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, which launched the first of its three ships in 2022, Four Seasons Yacht will debut its first vessel, the 95-suite Four Seasons I in the Mediterranean in March; Orient Express (owned by Accor hotels) debuts its first sailing yacht, the 54-suite Corinthian, in Europe in June. Both are billed as floating five-star experiences boasting cuisine by chefs from Michelin-star venues—Orient Express, for instance, has tapped Yannick Alléno; his two restaurants in France have garnered 17 Michelin stars.

Dry cruising

Health-conscious cruisers are realizing a party scene does not have to involve copious amounts of alcohol. They are turning instead to social consumption of zero-proof or low-proof beverages, and cruise lines are responding with all sorts of creative options.

One of our favorite examples is in the Haunted Mansion bar, inspired by the Disney parks attraction, on Disney Cruise Line’s new 4,000-passenger Disney Destiny (and sister ship Disney Wonder). In the decked-out space, where you can feel eerie wisps of air from alleged apparitions, you can order concoctions such as the Swinging Wake ($23), a nonalcoholic, berry-forward drink that comes in a glass container inspired by Herr Victor Geist, the ghostly organist well-known to fans of the land-based attraction.

Culinary-focused cruise lines like Oceania and Celebrity have ample mocktails on their bar menus, and Celebrity also offers a nonalcoholic drinks package that include zero-proof cocktails.

Eclipses and northern lights

Cruise lines such as Hurtigruten offer passengers the opportunity to sail to prime northern lights viewing locations. Courtesy of Hurtigruten

In 2026, cruisers will be looking for “rare moments,” says Clabbers. That includes cruise lines such as Holland America Line, Cunard, Viking, and Hurtigruten bringing guests to destinations like Norway, Iceland, and Arctic Canada that are known for northern lights viewing.

This year, there’s an additional astronomical phenomenon that has cruise lines moving into its path, the rare event of a six-minute daylight solar eclipse. Optimal viewing is from the Arctic (including western Iceland) through Spain. Small ship line Ponant’s solar eclipse cruise with Smithsonian Journeys, on the 184-passenger Le Dumont-d’Urville, will offer viewing off the coast of Spain, led by Raja GuhaThakurta, distinguished professor of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of California Santa Cruz. Cruise lines are also promoting European sailings to see the solar eclipse in 2027.