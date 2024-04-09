Tips + NewsCruise News
By Jeri Clausing
  •  April 09, 2024

Four Seasons Is Launching Its First Yacht in 2026—Here’s a Sneak Peek

The luxury hotel company’s foray into the world of small-ship cruising is set to launch with itineraries in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

A luxurious yacht in the middle of calm water with green and rocky hills in distance

The inaugural season of Four Seasons Yachts will whisk passengers off to the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

Courtesy of Four Seasons Yacht

Four Seasons has unveiled initial renderings, inaugural itineraries, and pricing for its first yacht, which promises to raise the bar on small-ship cruising.

The luxury hotel company said the first ship to launch under the new Four Seasons Yacht brand will begin sailing the Caribbean in January 2026, with seven-night itineraries that will include stops in yachting destinations like St. Bart’s, Nevis, the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Barbados, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Curaçao, and Aruba.

In March, the yacht will head to the Mediterranean with sailings that will include Croatia, Gibraltar, Montenegro, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Türkiye, and the Greek Isles. Ports of call in Greece will include favorites like Santorini as well as lesser-known islands like Ios and Milos.

During its first year, the yacht will sail to more than 130 destinations across 30 countries and territories. The itineraries will be crafted to be flexible, with the ability to combine them with land options at Four Seasons hotels and resorts.

Onboard, staterooms are being designed to feel more like hotel rooms than cruise ship cabins. Four Seasons said the yacht will have 50 percent more space per passenger than its competitors, which include Ritz-Carlton, the first luxury hotel company to launch its own yacht in 2022. Aman is also getting into the luxury yachting game, with plans to start sailing in 2026.

A white bed in a blonde-wood-paneled room with a shelf of books and design objects and a mirror creating an infinity effect

Expect the same level of Four Seasons luxury in the yachts’ signature suites.

Courtesy of Four Seasons Yachts

The 95 cabins on the Four Seasons yacht, which will be able to accommodate up to 222 passengers, range in size from 500 to 9,986 square feet. The vessel’s seven largest signature suites will have either two or three bedrooms, separate living rooms, indoor and outdoor dining spaces, splash pools, outdoor showers, and the option to connect to additional suites.

All the cabins will have floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies.

For families and groups traveling together, the ship will also offer more than 100 options for connecting cabins.

The largest suite onboard, the Funnel Suite, will feature four levels of living space and floor-to-ceiling wraparound windows. The most versatile will be the Loft Suite, which will be able to accommodate up to 20 people by connecting with seven additional suites.

Prices for the initial sailings range from around $20,000 for the smallest cabins to just under $200,000 for the Funnel Suite.

Aerial view of stern's long swimming pool, with lounge chairs

The stern pool will be one of the longest in the industry at 65 feet by 18 feet.

Courtesy of Four Seasons Yachts

The yacht will have 11 dining venues, spa and wellness offerings, a water sports deck, and a large pool (65 feet long and 18 feet wide).

The interior was designed by Tillberg Design of Sweden to reflect the same atmosphere guests experience at a Four Seasons hotel or resort, said Fredrik Johannson, partner and executive director of Tillberg Design.

Pricing is also more like that of a hotel than a traditional cruise ship, with rates based on the cabin, not the number of people in it. And unlike most cruises, rates do not include lunch or dinner, except for children under 12. Nor do they include cocktails, wine, and excursions.

And, of course, the new yacht product will boast Four Seasons’ renowned service standards, with a one-to-one staff to guest ratio.

The company said it will release more details and new itineraries in the coming months. Additionally, it expects to launch a second yacht at the end of 2026.

Jeri Clausing
Jeri Clausing is a New Mexico–based journalist who has covered travel and the business of travel for more than 15 years.
