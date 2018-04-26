To Uncover the Heart of Beirut, Take a Walk With This Local

As I turn the corner to meet the Walk Beirut tour, there is a sweet smell of magnolias in the air. It is a sunny March day, and first whispers of spring in Beirut are everywhere. It’s Sunday, so most people are with their families for a long lunch, and the streets are nearly empty. The Western weekend schedule is just one of the things that sets this Mediterranean country apart from other countries in the Middle East, which relax on Fridays and Saturdays.

Led by Ronnie Chatah, 36, the Walk Beirut tour takes visitors, locals, and expats on a four-hour journey through the heart and history of the city. The tour is in high-demand after a long hiatus: Four years ago, Chatah took a break from his life as a self-professed storyteller after the assassination of his father, Mohamad Chatah, former finance minister and ambassador to the United States. When the son began offering his tours again in January, the first departure had over 90 guests.

Our fearless leader arrives with his wavy hair pulled back into a pony tail, making him look like a modern Romantic poet. The style conflicts with his briefcase in hand, but Chatah is a man who is at home with contradiction. He makes his way around the group, greeting everyone by name and confirming reservations with soft banter.

Photo by Alexandra Talty Chatah explains why Lebanon uses both the dollar and the local Lebanese pound, or lira.

Photo by Alexandra Talty A mix of architectural styles along a street in Beirut

Chatah jokes, “We’re really good at making religion here.”

There are over 40 guests.“It is big group,” one tour attendee says,“but Ronnie is loud.”When Chatah first started offering tours in 2005, they included 25 stops and lasted a total of seven hours. At the time, Lebanon was experiencing a golden age of tourism. Due to instability in the surrounding region, the country now receives far fewer visitors, and yet interest in Walk Beirut has skyrocketed.At our first stop outside the Central Bank, Chatah dives right into the defining characteristic of life in any country: money. “Go to any ATM machine and you’re given dollars. Spend lira [the Lebanese pound] and you’ll likely get dollars back.”He explains that, from 1975 to 1990, “Lebanon’s civil war destroyed its currency.” Since then, the lira has been pegged to the U.S. dollar in an effort to stabilize the currency. The notes are used interchangeably (US$1 equals about LBP1,500), making things easier for American travelers and expats; locals have gotten really good at doing fast math when restaurant bills arrive and $20s are thrown down with LBP50,000s.Fuchsia bougainvillea dots entryways along the cobblestone streets we weave down en route to our next stop. We pass yellow Ottomanate buildings with ornate, triple archways that Chatah explains are a design element borrowed from Tuscany. In Lebanon, sidewalks are merely a suggestion of where to walk, owing to their disrepair and dual function as parking spots, so our group spills out onto the street.As we walk, Chatah launches into a discussion of the country’s many sects, from Shi’a Muslims to Maronite Christians to Druze. According to the last census, taken in 1932, the diverse nation is home to 18 religious sects. Chatah jokes, “We’re really good at making religion here.”