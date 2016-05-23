6 Reasons to Visit Beirut Despite the Travel Warning

Don't believe everything you hear.

Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, was not on my extended travel wish list. In fact, beyond news reports of conflict and terrorism and an appreciation for Lebanese cuisine, the country wasn’t really on my radar at all. But my sister moved there last fall to work as a humanitarian aid worker and raved about the natural beauty, warm locals, and incomparable food. She’d sent intriguing photos: skiing fresh powder with the deep blue sea in the background, eating vegan flatbread pizza on an organic farm in the Chouf mountains. You can snowboard and surf in the same day, she promised. I had to visit. But, compounding my lack of awareness, the U.S. Department of State had put up a roadblock in the form of a Lebanon travel warning. And yet, it has warnings out for Mexico, Colombia, the Philippines, Turkey, Israel… the list goes on. I’ve been to Mexico three times this year. Why should Lebanon be any different? Furthermore, my sister said she was conscious of where was safe to venture and where was not. Attacks such as the one in November 2015 have specifically targeted Shiites in the Beirut suburbs, not tourist areas in the city. I admit that knowledge made me feel safer.

Earlier this year, I booked my ticket to the Paris of the Middle East—flying on Air France for half the cost of a round-trip ticket to the actual City of Light—and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I discovered a world more hospitable and beautiful than I could have imagined, and I feel more people should visit Lebanon, even if only to see firsthand what life is like there. Here are 6 reasons to visit Beirut in spite of the travel warning. 1. The country is religiously and culturally diverse and extremely welcoming Cliché it may be, but Lebanon really is a religious melting pot. The country is roughly half Muslim, half Christian, with a significant minority of Druze and a handful of other religious denominations. The Muslims are pretty evenly split between Shia and Sunni, and the Christians include Maronite, Greek Orthodox, and Protestant. In Beirut I heard Arabic, French, and English spoken. The people I met were cultured and welcoming, and the prolific use of habibi—an Arabic term of endearment meaning “my dear”—reminded me of the way Southerners throw around “honey” or “sweetie,” and made me feel immediately at home. 2. Lebanese food is unbelievably good and goes far beyond hummus Photo by Kathryn Romeyn Family style meal at Mayrig 3. Yes, you really can snowboard and surf on the same day Photo by Kathryn Romeyn Byblos in Beirut Family-style meals are the Lebanese way. We enjoyed an Armenian feast at Mayrig restaurant in Beirut that included vospi salad (lentils with molasses), a cheesy sou boreg pastry, spinach dumplings called spanakhov mante, tangy za’atar, and glasses of cloudy arak. At La Petite Maison’s bright new location, also in the capital, we first dug into juicy tomatoes, lemons, and olive oil before sharing burrata, baked sea bream, gnocchi, and roast baby chicken. The culinary highlight of the trip was a giant traditional Lebanese lunch at Nicolas Audi à la Maison d’Ixsir, a winery in the Batroun Mountains. In addition to endless wine, we enjoyed huge plates of hummus, couscous, a particularly fresh and delicious fattoush, olives, and other salads, plus various meat kebabs, rolled cheese pastries, and insane desserts—including a rose macaron cake and a kind of cotton candy dish called Santa’s Beard.

My sister hadn’t lied! While we didn’t do both these things back to back, we easily could have. Instead, we spent a lazy day on the cerulean coast of Byblos at Eddé Sands beach club. Byblos is one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, and besides the gorgeous beach, it’s home to ancient souks, wafting incense, Roman columns, and a 12th-century castle built by the Crusaders. On a different day, we checked out the mountainous ski resort town of Faraya—a one-hour drive from Beirut—where the powdery snow was perfect for riding. And if it weren’t for a bit of rain, we would have hiked through the trees of Al Shouf Cedar Nature Reserve and explored the Jeita Grotto, a limestone cave system nine kilometers long and full of stalactites and stalagmites. 4. The nightlife is legendary for a reason Photo courtesy of Le Gray Hotel Le Gray Hotel's outdoor cafe, Gordon's In the ’60s, Beirut was famous as a playground for the global jet set. Some things in the city have changed, but not its spirited reputation. In summer, Beirut’s legendary nightlife centers around rooftop lounges like Skybar. Crowds sing Arabic standards and American oldies (think Caprice) late into the night, often until the sun rises behind the mountains and reflects onto the sea. Another time, we prepped for the evening by spending a lazy afternoon at Le Gray’s sidewalk café with a bottle of dry rosé, just as we would in Paris. We then sipped champagne at Black, a sexy new downtown bar, before dancing into the early hours at the epic bomb shelter–esque club B-018, with its retractable roof. If you are looking for something a bit less slick, Gemmayzeh neighborhood is where you’ll find dive bars filled with plenty of Brooklyn-style facial hair and plaid. 5. Everything is just so classy Photo by Kathryn Romeyn Sarah's Bag shop in Beirut

