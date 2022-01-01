Alexandra Talty

Writer and Multimedia Journalist

Raised in Southampton, New York, I am a writer and multi-media journalist covering water ways, food production and the environment - or any combination of the above. If I’m not writing, I’m probably in the water. A 3rd generation surfer and volunteer ocean lifeguard, I also run a hobby oyster farm.

My work appears in a variety of organizations including The New York Times, Outside Magazine, The Guardian, Forbes, Playboy Magazine, The Daily Beast, Civil Eats, Sierra Magazine, Food Tank, The National, AFAR Magazine, Electric Literature and Publisher’s Weekly, among others.

I am the host of LTV’s South Fork Sea Farmers, a live monthly tv program focused on East End of Long Island’s bays and waterways.

In 2019, I was named a National Press Foundation fellow for Agricultural and Food Reporting for my Southampton Press agricultural column. I am currently turning that column into a book on how community farms can save America’s food industry. Read an excerpt of my manuscript on Columbia Journal Online or my Guardian feature on how New York’s oldest community farm stayed afloat during Covid-19.

Before turning 30, I lived in four countries on three continents. I can speak conversational Arabic, Spanish and Italian. My adventures abroad began when I was 18 and lived in Florence, Italy for a year. Moving to Beirut when I was 23, I spent nearly a decade in Lebanon, calling both Beirut and the small surf town of Batroûn home. Reporting on culture, art, rap, street art and technology, my story on LGBTQ+ rights in Lebanon was honored with an LA Press Club award. My travel writing in El Salvador was honored with a silver Lowell Thomas in 2019. In 2015, I was the founding Editor-in-Chief of StepFeed in the Middle East.

In 2010, I graduated cum laude from New York University where I majored in Middle Eastern Studies and minored in Creative Writing. In 2016, I attended Bread Load Writer’s Conference for fiction and Tin House Winter Workshop for nonfiction.

Captain of Southampton Village Ocean Rescue, I am a volunteer emergency responder on the ocean. I also serve on Southampton Village Climate Action Committee. In Lebanon, I am the co-chapter leader of Travel Massive Beirut and sit on the board of Beit al Atlas, a community house in Beirut. In 2019, I won 1st place in Lebanon’s annual Stand Up Paddleboard Race. An all-around water woman, I am a hobby oyster farmer on the Peconic Bay.