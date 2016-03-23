Four Ways to Experience Italy's Epic Food

There is no shortage of ways indulge while in Italy. Craving gooey hunks of mozzarella atop crispy charred pizza crust? Go to Naples. Freshly caught seafood and stunning views of the Mediterranean? Amalfi. Creamy scoops of gelato and a stroll through some ancient ruins? Well, anywhere in the country, really.

But if your interest in Italian fare extends beyond the usual tasting and browsing, you might consider doing something a bit more immersive. Luckily, there is no shortage of those experiences, either. Here are just a few ways you can cook, taste and learn, all at the same time.

1. Hike to the Good Stuff (With a Chef)

If you love burning calories as much as you love consuming them, check out the Ciclismo Classico Amalfi Stroll. This weeklong tour, scheduled for September, combines hiking through Instagram-worthy cliff-top towns with stops to sample fresh, local fare like gnocchi and limoncello. In Positano, Boston-born Italian chef Dante de Magistris will join the group. While Magistris has gone on to open several successful restaurants in his hometown, his career truly began in Ristorante Don Alfonso, the famed Amalfi restaurant that won its third Michelin star. Besides helping them curate tasty picnic lunches, Magistris will also show share his cooking techniques for guests at his family home in Candida.