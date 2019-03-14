Tikal Rediscovered: The Greatest Mayan City Just Got a Lot Grander

The national park and UNESCO World Heritage site has long captivated visitors, but recent research is changing the way we experience this ancient place.

“We always knew Tikal was bigger than what you see today, because there are so many buildings buried under the vines, like this one,” guide Carlos Lopez said during a recent tour as he directed the attention of our group to what appeared to be a steep-sided hill of vegetation. “But now we know this whole area was the site of a much bigger, more sophisticated civilization, maybe as great as [Ancient] Greece or Egypt.” The ancient Mayan city in northern Guatemala dates as far back as the 6th century B.C.E.; 80 percent of it remains unexcavated, and many significant sites may never be uncovered, Lopez explained. “With some of the buildings, it’s better not to clear them because the roots are so intertwined with the stones that excavating could cause them to fall apart.” But thanks to a revolutionary new laser-based remote-sensing and 3-D mapping technology known as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), scientists are finally uncovering some of Tikal’s many secrets. A research project begun in 2016 and funded by the Guatemalan nonprofit PACUNAM has scanned the 800-square-mile area, and the first report of the resulting data, published in Science magazine in late 2018, revealed an astonishing 61,000 structures still hidden beneath the jungle canopy. The implications of their presence are already changing much of what we thought we knew about the city, its purpose, and its people. #Pacunam #PacunamLiDARInitiative #NatGeo #BiosferaMayahttps://t.co/uRXvMgz2ao — PACUNAM (@pacunam) February 3, 2018 Reexamining an ancient city Tikal was once thought to be primarily a religious and cultural site because of the splendor of its temples, the park’s primary draw. But the LiDAR mapping showed it to have been a vast city-state and urban hub of commerce, trading, and government, connected by 60 miles of broad avenues and elevated causeways. The scans also revealed 140 square miles of terraces watered by a complex system of irrigation canals, reservoirs, and dikes—evidence of a surprisingly advanced agronomy. Extrapolating from these high-tech maps, researchers now believe that Tikal was much more densely populated than previously thought: At its height (between 650 and 800 C.E.), it may have been home to 7 to 11 million people—possibly doubling the previous estimates of around 5 million. Perhaps the most exciting revelation is the prominence of defensive fortifications and a formerly unknown fortress, recently named La Cuernavilla, complete with ramparts, moats, and watchtowers. The discovery upended ideas about Mayan society, indicating that it may have been more violent and warlike than previously thought. Photo by Melanie Haiken The museum at Las Lagunas Hotel exhibits the owner’s private collection of registered Mayan artifacts.

And in addition to large-scale research projects, local efforts are broadening our understanding of Tikal as well, such as the museum opened in 2017 at the nearby boutique hotel Las Lagunas. The collection of artifacts amassed over 60 years by the hotel’s owner, Edgar Castillo, includes stone statues, intricately painted pottery, elaborate necklaces, carved buttons, and even skulls with jade-inlaid teeth. Each item is qualified and registered by the government of Guatemala (unlike many private collections), and together they help visitors understand a bit more about the rich and advanced artisanship of Mayan civilization. Hotel guests may visit the museum anytime for free, and it’s open to other visitors for a nominal five dollars. An experience enhanced All of this new knowledge hasn’t yet changed the park as it appears to visitors because most of the sites revealed by the LiDAR mapping remain inaccessible. But as Lopez guided us among the same temples and structures hundreds of thousands had toured before, our knowledge that these buildings were part of a vast metropolis made an already exciting experience that much more thrilling. We stood still in astonishment at our first glimpse of the extraordinary complex of temples, palaces, and monuments that earned Tikal the status of national park in 1955 and UNESCO World Heritage site in 1979. It was the courtyard of the Central Acropolis, an imposing multi-story royal palace constructed of enormous limestone blocks stacked like Legos. Unlike in other Mayan ruins, such as Tulum and Chichén Itzá, almost all of Tikal’s structures are open and unrestricted, so we climbed the famous building’s steep stairways to explore the rows of rooms, admiring carved stone lintels, peeking through windows as we went, and wondering about the objects that may have decorated the interiors. “These jungles are still full of mysteries, and we’re only just at the beginning of figuring it all out.” Spread over a mammoth site and linked by winding forest paths, Tikal can take several days to explore thoroughly. But Lopez, the official tour guide of Las Lagunas, knows what he called “secret back ways,” which helped him fulfill his promise to show us everything of significance in one day.

