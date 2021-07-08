Why You Should Visit Seattle This Summer

The city's bars, coffee shops, and famous live music venues are open for business.

America’s cities are back: bigger, bolder, and packed full of exciting events, new outdoor spaces, and reimagined dining. Check out Cities We Love for inspiration this summer. Seattle may have a rainy reputation, but each summer the Emerald City’s gray skies give way to several months of the most perfect, mild, sunny days—and locals know not to waste a minute of it. Join in with an outdoorsy adventure like kayaking on Puget Sound, biking the Burke-Gilman Trail to Gas Works Park, picnicking while admiring a view of the Space Needle in Volunteer Park (also home to the Asian Art Museum), or hiking in the expansive, 534-acre Discovery Park. For a more urban, outdoor adventure, go art-spotting at Olympic Sculpture Park, walk the new Market to MOHAI pedestrian corridor, completed in 2020, while learning about Seattle history, or catch a Shakespeare in the Park performance by GreenStage (July 9 to August 14). Although much of the city’s live music paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, venues are beginning to reopen for summer 2021. Listen to artists like Primus and Cypress Hill at an outdoor concert at Marymoor Park (beginning in August), or support one of the city’s many independent music venues. Our picks include Capitol Hill’s Neumos, which features artists and dance parties from across the genre spectrum—a performance by Washington-based rock band, Chastity Belt, and a Bowie-inspired dance party are both on the summer calendar—and historic Triple Door in Downtown Seattle.

