8 Outdoor Things to Do in Telluride This Summer

Ask any local what makes summer in Telluride so special, and they’ll say it’s the enchanting outdoor beauty. Nestled within a cathedral of jagged peaks and dramatic cliffs, the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village sit at the heart of a wilderness that seems lifted from a dream. A network of easily accessible trails and waterways stretches in every direction, inviting you into the storybook landscape. Winding through wildflower meadows and aspen groves, past towering waterfalls and glassy alpine lakes, you’ll lose yourself in nature and uncover the spirit of the West. Historic cabins, forgotten mines, and ghost towns appear like mirages in the mountains.

To make a day of adventure amid this natural splendor even better, you can retreat to Telluride or Mountain Village for renowned dining, stylish accommodations, boutique shopping, and rejuvenating wellness services. And, with over 14 hours of daylight, crisp air, and endless opportunities for exploration and relaxation, Telluride is the ultimate base camp for outdoor summer adventures. Here are eight experiences to inspire your visit.

Hike to Telluride’s iconic waterfalls

The view from Ingram Falls, one of many waterfalls that you can hike or bike to in Telluride Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Ryan Bonneau

Telluride lies at the end of a box canyon; its near-vertical walls cradle the town in a natural amphitheater of cliffs. The waterfalls that dance down these rock faces are so captivating that the area’s Indigenous Nuche (or Ute) people called Telluride the “Valley of the Hanging Waterfalls.” Getting up close to these natural wonders is a must, which Telluride’s accessible trails make easy. The well-marked Bear Creek Trail steadily climbs straight from town to the base of the 80-foot Bear Creek Falls, a rewarding turnaround point for families or casual hikers (4.5 miles out-and-back).

Those looking for more mileage and elevation can continue on a 15-mile loop to the spectacular Bridal Veil Falls, Colorado’s tallest free-falling waterfall that plunges 365 feet down sheer cliffs. For a shorter route to Bridal Veil, head a few miles east of town, where a trail (2.4 miles round trip) leads to its misty base. Here, you can savor this multisensory experience and its calming effects—negative ions generated by waterfalls are said to have mood-improving health benefits.

Mountain bike Telluride’s lift-served trails

Mountain biking at Telluride Bike Park Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Ryan Bonneau

Come summer, Telluride’s ski slopes transform into a mountain biking playground. Staying in Mountain Village positions you for a seamless bike-in, bike-out experience—simply roll out from your hotel, hop on the gondola or chairlift, and hit the Telluride Bike Park’s flowing berms and scenic singletrack.

Beginners and families can warm up on the .25-mile Gold Bug Loop, while novice riders looking to improve their freeride skills can cruise down Tommyknocker (5.8 miles). Advanced riders can tackle the more technical trails, including the pro-level World Cup trail (.75 miles). Cross-country bikers will also find plenty to explore, especially when the Prospect Basin area opens after elk-calving season for wildflower-filled rides across the resort. Classes, guides, and rentals are available to ensure your experience at any level is as smooth as possible across the varied terrain.

Fish, float, or raft the San Miguel River

A family-friendly float on the San Miguel River in Telluride Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Tony Demin

The San Miguel River carves a scenic and storied path through Telluride’s box canyon. Once sluiced for minerals during the mining boom, the river today is all about recreation. As one of the last free-flowing rivers in the Southwest, the San Miguel provides a thriving natural corridor for many outdoor adventures. Rent a tube for a leisurely float from Town Park along the gentler stretches through town. Or, try fly fishing in the riparian ecosystem of the valley floor, where protected wetlands provide a rich habitat for trout.

For travelers seeking a memory-making thrill, head downstream on a guided rafting tour to navigate consistent Class II–III rapids through red rock canyons. From casting a line and drifting beneath cottonwoods to paddling through splashing whitewater, adventures on the San Miguel are a refreshing way to experience its rhythms.

Explore Telluride’s mining history in the high country

The historic mining remnants of Alta Ghost Town Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Ryan Bonneau

The timeless charm of Telluride, with its preserved historic facades, extends beyond town and onto its trails, where you’ll find relics of its mining past. Athletic travelers will enjoy higher-elevation hikes like the trek from the top of Bridal Veil Falls to the preserved five-story Lewis Mine. This engineering feat will leave you marveling at how it ever came to be at nearly 12,500 feet. An eight-mile out-and-back route, it can be extended into a roughly 10-mile loop via Lewis Lake and Blue Lake, with even more remnants of the past.

Dive deeper into the high country’s history with a 4x4 off-roading adventure, which makes for a family-friendly excursion. Cruise remote trails and rock crawl through iconic routes like one to the hydroelectric power plant at Bridal Veil Falls and Ophir Pass to Alta Lakes and Ghost Town. Whether on foot or four wheels, Telluride’s terrain is alive with natural and human history to uncover.

Paddle the area’s alpine lakes

Paddle boarding is an enjoyable way to experience Telluride’s rivers and lakes Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Tony Demin

For those seeking serenity, Telluride’s clear alpine lakes are a peaceful escape for kayaking, canoeing, or stand-up paddleboarding. Only 15 miles from downtown and nestled just below Lizard Head Pass, Trout Lake is where you can glide across water that reflects the surrounding snow-capped peaks and forested slopes. For an extended alpine lake adventure, add a nearby hike to Hope Lake (five miles out-and-back) to your day.

A more remote paddling experience awaits at the surreal Alta Lakes. Tucked away at 11,300 feet beneath the soaring Silver Mountain and Palmyra Peaks, the trio of lakes is accessible only via a rough, high-clearance road that passes through a deserted mining town.

Climb Telluride’s via ferrata and go zip lining

An exhilarating zip line through the treetops of Telluride Courtesy of Telluride Ski Resort

Telluride channels the grandeur and adventurous spirit of a European alpine experience, and perhaps nowhere is this more true than on its via ferrata. Inspired by mountaineering routes in the Italian Dolomites, this fixed climbing route traverses more than two miles of sheer cliffs high above town. Climbers inch along narrow ledges with exposure up to 500 feet high, aided by iron rungs, cables, and ladders bolted into the rock. Booking with a local outfitter is essential for safety, proper gear, and route knowledge.

You can also experience an adrenaline rush by soaring past the treetops on the Telluride Zipline Adventure. Featuring five zip lines, two aerial bridges, and two rappels, it’s a playful way to experience Telluride’s mountains from an entirely new perspective.

Hike to Telluride’s panoramic views

Telluride’s wildflower meadows make for enchanting hikes Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Ryan Bonneau

In Telluride, hikes to jaw-dropping vistas of the San Juan Mountains are steps from your door. From the San Sophia gondola station in Mountain Village, the aptly named See Forever Trail climbs to 12,000 feet with 360-degree views at its summit. It’s five miles out-and-back, but most continue on the Wasatch Connection Trail to Bear Creek for a 9.2-mile route.

For those looking to ease into hiking, the 3.4-mile Jud Wiebe Trail from downtown Telluride ascends the hillsides to 10,000 feet. You’ll pass through aspen groves and find benches with panoramas of the surrounding peaks and the valley floor. Trail runners and seasoned hikers can branch off Jud Wiebe for an all-day excursion on the Sneffels Highline Trail (12.4 miles), a local favorite above the tree line with abandoned mining structures and colorful wildflower fields.

Play tennis, pickleball, golf, and disc golf

Playing golf at one of the highest courses in the world, Telluride Golf Club Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Tony Demin

Enjoy a more laid-back day outdoors on the various courses and courts nestled in Mountain Village. The Telluride Racquet Club features four pickleball courts and four red clay tennis courts (which are lower impact and slow the ball for better play at elevation). Reserve a court, join a clinic, or work with a pro to improve your game.

Golfers can tee up at the Telluride Golf Club, one of the highest golf courses in the world. Relish hitting longer drives in the thin mountain air on this 18-hole, par-70 course. Access is limited to members, their guests, and those staying at the club’s partner resort.

Playing the free 18-hole disc golf course is a casual outing. With slope-slide greens and shaded forests, it’s a family-friendly way to spend a few leisurely hours outside. Rent discs at Market Plaza across the street.

Gondola rides, spa treatments, restaurants, and shopping after the adventure

The free, scenic gondola connects Telluride and Mountain Village in 12 minutes Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Ryan Bonneau

Following a day adventuring outdoors, Telluride and Mountain Village have everything you need to recharge. Slow down with a free, scenic ride on the beloved gondola between the two towns. Enjoy a restorative spa treatment, relaxing salt cave session, rejuvenating oxygen bar experience, or meditative yoga class.

Stay in a boutique hotel, mountain lodge, charming bed-and-breakfast, or luxury resort. Toast to your trip with local craft beer over a delectable meal like Rocky Mountain trout or Colorado elk at one of the many renowned restaurants.

Browse the shops in Telluride and Mountain Village (most are independently owned) and bring home the Western spirit with a custom hat or other distinctive souvenir. You’ll find the serenity that defines Telluride’s natural landscapes also flows through its streets.

Whether your ideal trip includes relaxed outings, rugged adventures, or a blend of both, Telluride Central Reservations can tailor a package specific to your tastes and interests.