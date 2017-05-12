Travel InspirationArt + CultureArt + Architecture
By Matt Villano
  •  May 12, 2017

There Are Giants Hidden in the Woods of Copenhagen

Leave it to the Danish to make an eco-friendly art project this whimsical.

There Are Giants Hidden in the Woods of Copenhagen

Courtesy of Thomas Dambo

There are giants in the woods of western Copenhagen, and the Danish artist who created them is challenging locals and visitors alike to hunt them down.

The sculptures are both giant and of giants; the formal title for the installation is The Six Forgotten Giants. The artist, Thomas Dambo, teamed up with volunteers to build the docile behemoths from old pallets, scrap wood, and other recycled materials, and he has placed them in the woods near six different suburbs: Rødovre, Hvidovre, Vallensbæk, Ishøj, Albertslund, and Høje Taastrup.

News of the sculptures hit airwaves last week. Since then, they have become a bit of a phenomenon.

Dambo dubs the project “an open-air treasure hunt” but has made the artwork relatively easy to find. He has published maps for each giant on his website, and each piece has a description that gives clues to its whereabouts.

Each of the sculptures interacts with its environment in a way that forces people to do more than simply look. For instance, Teddy Friendly, the giant near Høje Taastrup, is sitting at the confluence of a lake and stream, but his arm is stretched out across the stream like a bridge for adventurers to traverse. Sleeping Louis, the one outside Rødovre, is laying on the ground with his mouth agape—providing a “natural” cavern for exploration or napping.

Perhaps the most creative of the sextet, Oscar Under the Bridge, stretches from the ground below to the top of the railing of a pedestrian and bicycle bridge in Ishøj, inviting people to climb all over him. Dambo’s website says this sculpture was inspired by and named after a friend and artist from Chile.

Most of the giants resemble Norwegian trolls—humanlike creatures with exaggerated features and longer-than-what-would-be-proportional limbs. Some of the sculptures also have crazy “hair,” either on top of their heads or dangling from their chins.

If you’re wondering what inspired Dambo to embark on this whimsical mission, a YouTube video (in Danish, with subtitles) he created addresses the point well.

In the video, Dambo notes that the municipalities of West Copenhagen commissioned the work. Another person in the video also suggests that the areas with the sculptures aren’t commonly thought of as desirable or popular, making Dambo’s effort to get locals and visitors out and about to see them even more noteworthy.

As of now, there is no timetable for when the sculptures will be removed. Nevertheless, summer is a great time to explore the Danish countryside. Happy hunting.

>>Next: The Best Reason to Visit Coney Island This Summer

Matt Villano
Matt Villano is a writer and editor based in Healdsburg, California. To learn more about him, visit whalehead.com.
From Our Partners
A projection show called Hogwarts Always at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, displaying fireworks igniting behind the Hogwarts castle
Destination Spotlight
Experience the Best Theme Parks, Festivals, and More in Florida
Sponsored by
An aerial view of the Palm Beach Par 3 golf course and hotel along the beach in Florida
Natural Wonders
4 Outdoor Adventures Near Marriott Hotels in Florida
Sponsored by
A red lifeguard's hut overlooking the light teal blue water at South Beach, Miami, Florida
Family Travel
Great Florida Destinations for Unforgettable Family or Group Trips
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
An aerial view of the Corinth Canal, a narrow waterway passing between limestone cliffs with a bridge crossing over and some bushes on the sides
Cruise
For a Thrilling Cruise Experience, Book a Sailing Through This Underrated Canal in Greece
July 18, 2024 06:49 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
On a Road Trip Through Wyoming, Celebrate a Legacy of Women’s Voting Rights
History + Culture
A Road Trip in Wyoming Celebrates Its Women’s Voting History
July 18, 2024 04:44 PM
 · 
Lindsay Lambert
A woman hiking near cliffs on a trail
Outdoor Adventure
4 Things I Wish I Knew Before Traveling Solo to a National Park
July 17, 2024 06:53 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
6 Awesome Hiking Apps for Adventurous Travelers
Hiking + Cycling
6 Great Hiking Apps for Adventurous Travelers
July 17, 2024 06:59 AM
 · 
Kayla Matthews

See More