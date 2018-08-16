The World’s Largest Digital Art Projection Is Coming to the U.S.

The Chicago Riverwalk, a 1.25-mile pedestrian stretch along the Chicago River’s south bank, has long offered some of the most striking views in the Windy City. This fall, those views will only shine brighter.

Just after sundown on Saturday, September 29, 2018, a curated display of four contemporary digital art projections will light up the world’s largest commercial building, theMART (formerly known as The Merchandise Mart), in downtown Chicago. Using 34 high-powered projectors, the large-scale projections will stretch across 2.5 acres of theMART’s Chicago River–facing exterior (that’s the equivalent of two football fields). The vibrant outdoor display will be known as Art on theMART.

Fun fact: At more than 4 million Square feet, the @MerchandiseMart once had its own zip code. This fall, theMart moves to a new level of ingenuity and artistic expression with Art on theMart #artonthemart #chicagoart pic.twitter.com/yVeDXLyRwe — Art on The Mart (@artonthemart) July 26, 2018

On the last Saturday in September, the section of the Chicago Riverwalk located directly across the Chicago River from theMART will be closed off to traffic for a public viewing of the projections, which will begin around 7:15 p.m. and run for approximately 35 minutes before culminating in a fireworks show above the commercial office and retail space.