This article was originally published in 2020 and most recently updated on September 24, 2026, with current information.

Nearly 1,000 miles north of Norway’s capital of Oslo, the Whale, a stunning, design-forward museum is set to open June 4, 2027, on the rugged coast of Andøya, the northernmost island in the Vesterålen archipelago. Marked by fjords, conifer forests, and glaciers, the country’s natural beauty is impressive, and so too are its architectural attractions.

The Snøhetta-designed Oslo Opera House was awarded both an EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture and a European Prize for Urban Public Space, while contemporary art museum the Twist in Jevnaker doubles as sculptural bridge over the Randselva River north of Oslo. The Whale, when it opens, will be the latest standout among standouts, with a gently undulating roof meant to evoke the tail of the largest animal on earth. Curved glass walls follow the roof’s form, providing sweeping views of the wild Arctic nature beyond, including the deep blue Norwegian Sea and its abundant marine wildlife.

Why Andøya is a top spot for whale watching—and when to visit

Norway’s Vesterålen archipelago is made up of 1,330 islands and sits nearly 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle, right on the edge of the continental shelf where whales come to eat. The coastal village of Andenes, at the very tip of the island of Andøya, is a whale-watching powerhouse; it welcomes some 50,000 visitors each year (20 times its population) for whale-watching excursions in both winter and summer.

Sperm whales—some up to 65 feet long—are the most common and can be spotted year round; orcas and fin and humpback whales show up from mid-January to April. In summer, when the sun never sets, you can expect to see white-tailed eagles and puffins in addition to sperm whales and humpbacks.

The Whale’s architecture and what to expect in the museum

The enormous windows of the Whale look out onto the Norwegian Sea and the surrounding craggy peaks. Courtesy of the Whale AS/RAA and Tamschick Media + Space

Copenhagen-based architect Dorte Mandrup, whose studio also designed the Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre, a gently curving structure on similarly rugged terrain, just off Hudson Bay in Iqaluit, Canada, is the head of the firm behind the Whale. The museum is currently under construction, but a press release describes the expected finished result: “Rising gently from the rocky coastline, the building features a sweeping, curved roof covered in natural stone, creating a distinctive landmark with panoramic views of the Norwegian Sea and the surrounding Arctic landscape. During the summer, visitors will experience the midnight sun, while winter offers the possibility of the northern lights.”

True to its namesake, the building is designed to look like the enormous curving tail of a whale emerging from the frigid water. Visitors will be able to walk directly onto the turf rooftop from the ground areas on either side of a sloped platform. The landscape surrounding the museum will include a web of paths and stepping stones, leading to various platforms and viewpoints over the Norwegian Sea.

During the Arctic winters, museumgoers can look out at the sea through the museum’s enormous curved glass facade. “Stepping inside the building . . . gives you an almost cathedral-like feeling. The spatial design and panoramic view towards the ocean are truly unique,” construction project manager Roger Pettersen said in a press release.

Beyond open-air and indoor coastal viewpoints, visitors can expect exhibitions that explore the ocean’s ecosystems, whales, and humans’ relationships to these majestic animals. Guests who come during whale-watching season—mid-January to April and early May to early November—will also be able to spot these migrating whales, both from the comfortably warm museum interior and on whale-watching tours.

Tickets to the Whale are on sale now from 540 NOK (US$57) per adult and 325 NOK (US$35) per child.