The Surprising Reason Spain Does Big, Long Lunches

If you’ve spent at least one hungry afternoon roaming around most cities in Spain, you’ve probably passed by dozens of chalkboard signs lining the streets advertising a menú del día, or menu of the day. The special menu, usually three courses with wine and coffee included, has a history that runs deeper than your convenient lunch deal.

In 1965, Spain’s infamous ruler, Francisco Franco, implemented a law requiring restaurants across the country to provide a hearty and affordable lunch to workers. The order also acted as a tool to attract tourism in Spain. The requirement lasted until Franco’s death in 1975—but many restaurants maintain the custom today.

In his book, Menú del Día: More Than 100 Classic, Authentic Recipes from Across Spain, author Rohan Daft traveled around Spain for four months both eating the offerings of daily menus across the country and exploring the tradition’s history. Daft discovered that during the mid-1960s Spain was experiencing an industrial boom thanks to construction along the Mediterranean that was intended to invite tourism and give the economy a boost. Franco’s Ministry of Information and Tourism created the menú turístico, which eventually became known as the menú del día. All restaurants were obligated to offer a three-course lunch option that included items from the à la carte menu, encouraged cooks to shop at their local food markets for ingredients, and demanded that the price of the menu didn’t exceed 80 percent of the cost of ordering each dish individually.