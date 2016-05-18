The Stonewall Inn Is Set to Become a National Monument

There’s big news out of New York City this week, as multiple sources report that the Stonewall Inn bar on Christopher Street in the West Village will likely become the country’s next national monument.

President Obama is expected to approve the designation as early as next month—a move that would coincide with Pride Month as well as New York City’s Gay Pride Parade and the 47th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, during which patrons of the bar fought back after a controversial police raid.

The Stonewall riots are widely considered the most important event that kicked off the gay rights movement, and the site would be the first national monument dedicated to the LGBT community. The bar was granted historical landmark status by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission last year.

News of the nod got us thinking about what a national monument is—and how a place or parcel of land receives the designation. According to The Wilderness Society, national monuments can be established by Congress, through legislation, or by the president, through the use of the Antiquities Act. Theodore Roosevelt created the act in 1906, and since then nearly every president has used it to protect historical, cultural, and natural icons.