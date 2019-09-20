A James Joyce–Inspired Literary Museum Just Opened in Dublin

Ireland’s literary history packs an impressive punch. Many world-famous writers, poets, and playwrights hail from the small island nation (think: James Joyce, W.B. Yeats, Oscar Wilde, and Samuel Beckett to start). Now, a new Dublin museum inspired by James Joyce specifically celebrates all things Irish literature. Book lovers behold: the Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLI) has arrived.

Located on St. Stephen’s Green—Dublin’s largest Georgian garden square—the museum is set inside the historic UCD Newman House, where noted Irish writers like Kate O’Brien, Maeve Binchy, and James Joyce formerly studied. According to museum officials, MoLI exhibitions feature a range of literary items from the National Library collections, including the first copy of James Joyce’s Ulysses with handwritten notes about the novel.

In addition to extensive and ever-changing literary exhibitions, the museum features various amenities for readers, including a courtyard café, a bookstore, and an original broadcasting studio where interviews and readings with authors and artists will be recorded and broadcast daily on the museum’s digital radio. The museum will also offer a continuing schedule of literature-themed events, such as writing workshops, performances, and free educational programs for children.