Mary Berry Is Hosting Afternoon Tea on a Train Ride Through England

Sure, you’ve taken a train before and it’s likely you’ve enjoyed afternoon tea at least once in your life. But this May, you can enjoy your Earl Grey and scones onboard the glamorously restored Belmond British Pullman train with none other than Mary Berry as your host.

You probably recognize her as a former judge on The Great British Bake Off (aired on PBS in the United States as The Great British Baking Show), but Berry has also published over 80 cookbooks and been on British TV for more than six decades.

Photo by Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock Mary Berry, seen here at The Pride of Britain Awards 2013, will join guests on the Belmond British Pullman train.

On both

May 3

and

, Berry will welcome guests at the Belmond British Pullman check-in lounge at London Victoria. From there, everyone will board the art deco–era train just after noon for a round-trip journey through the Greater London area out into the Weald of Kent and back a little after 4 p.m. on the same day.

During the four-hour train ride, you’ll get to pick Berry’s brain for baking tips and stories from her career as a TV host while enjoying tea and English sparkling wine with some of her favorite cakes like cherry and almond tart and strawberry mille-feuille. Before you disembark, you’ll also receive a surprise gift from Berry.

This isn’t the first time Berry has partnered with Belmond. In February 2017, she welcomed guests on board the Belmond British Pullman for a similar afternoon tea.

Book Now: From £300 (about US$395), belmond.com

