The Langham Announces New Couture Program for Travel Advisors

On a recent trip back to New York, I spent three nights at The Langham, a hotel I had visited many times to dine or drink at Michelin-starred Ai Fiori. Returning each day to the cocoon of calm on Fifth Avenue, with yogurt pretzels awaiting in the lobby, and the biggest smiles from a team largely there from its opening in 2013, made me a loyal fan of the brand.

But beautiful hotels alone don’t win a luxury travel advisor’s heart. Make it easier for advisors to keep their clients happy, however, and you’ll win their loyalty.

That’s what the Langham Hospitality Group wants to do with its new, better Couture by Langham partnership recognition program for luxury travel advisors.

The program, accessible at https://couture.langhamhotels.com, promises advisors a 10 percent commission, a no-walk policy (your clients won’t be “walked” to another hotel if it is overbooked), and a response to their inquiries in two business hours or less. Their clients enjoy daily breakfast for two, food and beverage or spa credit, room upgrades, and amenities. All of this is offered for bookings at Langham Hotels & Resorts (found in more than 20 locations, including New York, London, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Pasadena) or at the brand’s Cordis properties (four in Asia, one in Auckland, with more coming soon).