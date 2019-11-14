Home>Travel inspiration>AFAR Advisor

Luxury Travel News: November 14, 2019

By Annie Fitzsimmons

Nov 14, 2019

The coolest hotel amenity this season, a private ice-skating rink. 

Photo by Matte Projects

Our favorite luxury travel news for this week

Huge news from Aman: A private jet and a tented camp 

As we discovered at Virtuoso Travel Week, Aman has been planning a tented camp to complement Amangiri in Utah. This week, it announced that Camp Sarika by Amangiri will open in April 2020, with 10 tented pavilions, each with a private plunge pool. There will be a main pavilion and restaurant, two spa suites, and a main swimming pool (might be hard to tear guests away from their private pools, though!). 

It also announced its foray into private jet journeys with Aman Private Jet. Each booking is personalized and fully customizable and can incorporate several Aman destinations around the world. It’s about time air travel got some of that Aman calm and serenity. 

Is this the most extravagant hotel package ever? A skating rink comes with one of NYC’s top suites this season.

This season, exclusively for guests of the Mark’s penthouse, a private ice-skating rink with views of Central Park will sit atop the suite. I’ve seen many innovative perks offered at hotel suites around the world, but this is definitely one of the coolest (and coldest?) amenities yet. It’s all part of “The Mark’s Penthouse Holiday Spectacular,” which also includes a Jean-Georges holiday feast, family photographs, VIP tickets to The Nutcracker ballet at Lincoln Center, after-hours shopping at Bergdorf Goodman, and a special holiday playroom for kids designed by FAO Schwarz. Plus, hair and grooming services, a butler, and airport transportation to and from the hotel, by car or helicopter!

Extraordinary da Vinci exhibit at the Louvre

The Louvre requires advance tickets through this link for its uber-popular Leonardo da Vinci show, which commemorates the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death. According to France on-site Chocolatine, which works exclusively with Virtuoso advisors, among the 160 paintings and drawings on display are works loaned by the Vatican, the British Museum, Queen Elizabeth II, and Bill and Melinda Gates. Visitors will also be able to experience the Mona Lisa in 3D as part of the Louvre’s first virtual reality display.  

More than 260,000 tickets have already been sold for the exhibit, which runs through February 24. Virtuoso agents can book through Chocolatine for a private visit that includes a personalized welcome, skip-the-line access, and an expert guide. 

