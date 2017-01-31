The Greatest Mountain Town You’ve Never Heard Of

How under the radar is Ridgway, Colorado? So under the radar that most Coloradans have never even heard of it. Burrowed in the southwestern part of the state, about 10 miles north of Ouray and 39 miles from Telluride, the town is home to just 924 people—one of whom happens to be Ralph Lauren.

At nearly 7,000 feet, Ridgway has sweeping views of the San Juans and the Cimarron mountain range. Mount Sneffels, rising to 14,150 feet, can be seen from almost every vantage point in this idyllic mountain getaway. John Wayne’s 1969 film True Grit was filmed here; when you get a load of the spectacular scenery, you’ll understand why.

In the summer months, Ridgway is ensconced by verdant forest. The Uncompahgre River cuts through town, and there’s a lovely path for bicyclists and runners following its course. Dennis Weaver Memorial Park is a 60-acre wildlife preserve with covered picnic spots and challenging hiking and mountain biking trails. It’s not uncommon to see elk, marmots, hawks, herons, bobcats, cougars, and the occasional bear.