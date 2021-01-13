The Caribbean Cure

A travel writer reflects on her affection for the Caribbean and her mixed feelings traveling there during the COVID pandemic.

I call myself a “Carivangelist.” It’s my calling to spread the gospel of the Caribbean, reminding the rest of the world that the islands aren’t interchangeable. Dominica isn’t the Dominican Republic. Aruba, Anguilla, and Antigua are more than the sum total of their beaches. The 30-something islands that travelers visit have distinctive languages, cultures, and cuisines and are constantly evolving. After living in Jamaica for several years, I now work full time sharing the region’s stories through my writing and videos. I truly believe that everyone needs a little Caribbean in their life. But when the pandemic started, I, like so many others, stopped traveling altogether. I wore a mask, sanitized my hands, and social distanced at home in Miami instead of jumping on a plane three times a month. When the islands began to reopen in June, I was vocal on my social media platforms about my opinion: that it was irresponsible for American travelers to vacation in the Caribbean—to inflict ourselves on the islands, where medical resources were limited. The U.S. was struggling to contain the outbreak; meanwhile, COVID-19 cases and deaths remained relatively low in the Caribbean, thanks to an early lockdown and efficient contact tracing. Yet, Americans were visiting the few countries that would welcome them. I wondered if, instead of scolding people for doing what they were going to do anyway, I could be of greater service by demonstrating how to travel as safely as possible, with regard not just for personal health but also for the locals in the places we visit. I could show outsiders what it was like in the Caribbean now and offer an honest snapshot of how the island vacation has changed in the COVID era. But to do that, I needed to get back into the field.

In November I started in Grenada, the “Spice Island” of 110,000 people, which at that time had recorded only 40 COVID cases and no deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Entry requirements are among the strictest in the Caribbean and include proof of a negative PCR test result predeparture and a mandatory four-day hotel quarantine (at your own cost) on arrival. They’re inconveniences, yes, but as we landed, all I felt was joy and relief to be back in the Caribbean. There’s nothing like seeing navy-blue depths and sapphire shallows yield to an island’s sandy scallops and rugged green hills as you make your final approach. (If you’ve ever wondered why Caribbean people clap when the plane lands, this is partly it.) As we screeched to a stop and began taxiing to the gate, I felt a wave of relief. I’d felt so disconnected from my peripatetic life and its rhythm of takeoffs and landings almost every week; the virus was still raging in the U.S.; and we didn’t yet have a vaccine. Those eight months at home had felt like eight years, and I realized that a part of me had doubted I’d ever return. At the hotel, my confinement went well. Every morning, sitting on my balcony with a cup of “cocoa tea,” I’d find myself transfixed by the sea. At dawn its glassy surface was striped with a rose gold band of light cast by the sun peeping above the horizon. At lunchtime, it was a field of turquoise punctuated with bobbing sailboats in the distance. By late afternoon, the expanse was transformed into undulating waves of molten silver. And every time I saw it, my eyes stung with tears because I so longed to return—literally—to the Caribbean. Courtesy of JetSetSarah The author, enjoying a moment of reprieve from 2020 When I could finally leave my room and touch down on the beach at Grand Anse, I felt like a tropical fish, once confined to a tank and now finally released into the ocean. After all these months at home, wading into the water was a baptism, a rebirth of hope and optimism. Waist-deep, I swayed my arms from side to side in the water, lifting my face to the sun. I took deep gulps of salt-scented air. It was only then that I recognized the tension I’d been holding these past few months, weighing me down like an oversized carry-on. It felt good to let it go.

