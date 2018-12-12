The Brightest Meteor Shower of the Year Is Happening This Week

The Geminids light up the night sky every December, but this year’s show—which peaks Thursday night into Friday morning—will be particularly good for a number of reasons. Firstly, it will be darker outside, thanks to a new moon falling within a few days of the shower’s peak. Secondly, some 100 meteors per hour are expected, more than one per minute.

The Geminid meteor shower is known for producing some of the brightest shooting stars. It gets its name from how they appear to radiate from the constellation Gemini. However, the shooting stars you see on Earth actually come from the trail of debris the asteroid 3200 Phaethon leaves behind as it orbits the sun. As these meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere while the planet passes through its dust cloud, you’ll be able to see the streaks of light in the sky as they burn up.

When can you see the Geminid meteor shower?

The Geminid meteor shower will start to peak mid-evening on Thursday, December 13 and last until dawn on Friday, December 14, according to EarthSky.org. The best time to see the Geminids will be around 2 a.m. in your local time zone, NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke says.

“The moon will be first quarter, so it will set around midnight; there will be no moonlight to interfere with the Geminids this year,” Cooke told Space.com.