Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Kuda Huraa, Noordelijke Malé-atol 20097, Maldives
| +960 664-4888
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa Maldives
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Just minutes from some of the world’s best surf breaks, the Four Seasons has its own surf school offering lessons for all ability levels, from novices to big-wave riders. Surfari Splurge and book a boat trip aboard the Four Seasons’ Explorer, a three-deck catamaran that can get you to some of the area’s most remote atolls. See the Best Every August the resort hosts a week-long international surfing competition that draws both locals and elite athletes such as Tom Curren. You can buy day passes to watch the action. Sleep Therapy Wellness treatments linked to the lunar cycle are scheduled from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the resort’s spa, which sits on its own island. From $1,068.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

