This Restaurant Was Just Named Best in the World

A South American restaurant has won the top prize in the annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants list for the first time. The accolade was announced in Valencia, Spain, on June 20.

The winning restaurant is Central in Lima, Peru. It’s helmed by married chefs Virgilio Martinez and Pía Léon and focuses on modern Peruvian fare. Each course uses endemic ingredients found at a specific elevation (meaning all the elements of one dish were grown at 10 meters below sea level and another incorporates only components from above 3,750 meters). Some recent menu items have included a dish called “Diversity of Corn,” which used corn, ginger, honey, and tumbo (all grown at 2,010 meters), and “Close Fishing,” using octopus, seaweed, and squid.

Disfrutar, a Mediterranean seafood restaurant from Barcelona, came in second, making it the top European restaurant. Two other Spanish restaurants, Diverxo in Madrid and Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, were named third and fourth best, respectively. Alchemist, from Copenhagen, took fifth.

The United States had a soft performance on this year’s list. New York City’s Atomix, a Korean tasting menu eatery, appeared at number eight (in 2022, the restaurant was listed at number 33). The only other U.S. restaurant to make the top 50 was the French seafood place Le Bernardin, also in New York City. It was awarded 44th place.

Central chefs Pía Léon and Virgilio Martinez Courtesy of World’s 50 Best Restaurants

In 2019, the organization instituted a rule change that removes previous winners from future lists, which is why restaurants like Noma in Copenhagen (which won in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2021), Geranium in Copenhagen (2022’s winner), and Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy (winner in 2016 and 2018) don’t make the roundup.

How its global list (and others, like the recently announced North America’s 50 Best Bars) gets assembled is something of a mystery. According to the company, 1,080 voters (a mix of chefs, food writers, and “well-traveled gourmets”) select 10 restaurants they consider to be the best they’ve visited. Often that means the list is centered around fine-dining restaurants in Europe and North America. The highest-ranking restaurants in the Middle East and Asia were Tresind Studio in Dubai and Odette in Singapore, which came in at numbers 11 and 14, respectively. Not a single restaurant in Africa or Australia made the list.

Still, for travelers who plan their trips around tasting menus, it’s an exciting list. For those who can’t get a reservation at Central, there are other options. Léon, one half of the partnership behind Central, helms a second restaurant, Kjolle, in Lima, which debuted on the list this year at number 28. Martinez, the other half of Central, also has a second restaurant, Mil, near Cusco, which hasn’t yet ranked on the global 50 Best Restaurants list, but was named the 44th best restaurant in Latin America in 2022.

The best restaurants in the world in 2023 are:

1. Central, Lima

2. Disfrutar, Barcelona

3. Diverxo, Madrid

4. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain

5. Alchemist, Copenhagen

6. Maido, Lima

7. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy

8. Atomix, New York City

9. Quintonil, Mexico City

10. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris

11. Trèsind Studio, Dubai

12. A Casa do Porco, São Paulo

13. Pujol, Mexico City

14. Odette, Singapore

15. Le Du, Bangkok

16. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy

17. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok

18. Steirereck, Vienna

19. Don Julio, Buenos Aires

20. Quique Dacosta, Dénia, Spain

21. Den, Tokyo

22. Elkano, Getaria, Spain

23. Kol, London

24. Septime, Paris

25. Belcanto, Lisbon

26. Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau, Switzerland

27. Florilège, Tokyo

28. Kjolle, Lima

29. Boragó, Santiago

30. Frantzén, Stockholm

31. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

32. Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia

33. El Chato, Bogota

34. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy

35. Ikoyi, London

36. Plénitude, Paris

37. Sézanne, Tokyo

38. The Clove Club, London

39. The Jane, Antwerp

40. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin

41. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy

42. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy

43. Leo, Bogota

44. Le Bernardin, New York City

45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin

46. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai

47. Mayta, Lima, Peru

48. La Grenouillėre, La Madeleine-Sous-Montreuil, France

49. Rosetta, Mexico City

50. The Chairman, Hong Kong