How to Glamp Under the Midnight Sun in Norway This Summer

Far above the Arctic Circle, Norway’s Lofoten Islands aren’t exactly famous for their luxury hotel offerings. But that doesn’t mean you have to totally rough it this summer while you’re there exploring the fjords, fishing villages, and wildlife the Scandinavian archipelago is known for.

This July and August, you can go glamping there as part of a three-day experience designed by Off the Map Travel—a U.K.-based travel company that specializes in “soft adventure” programs. This summer marks the second time it’s offering the trip on the remote island chain populated by only 24,500 people.

“Northern Norway isn’t your usual Arctic glamping site. The temperature is mild here during the summer and the water is warm,” says Jonny Cooper, founder of Off the Map Travel, in a statement. “Plus having a backdrop of mountains and fjords creates a perfect setting for photography, conservation programs, and exploration by water and land.”

Courtesy of Wild Seas Enjoy the midnight sun from a beach in the Lofoten Islands.

The camp is made up of six lavvus, a traditional dwelling used by the Sami people of northern Scandinavia. Each lavvu accommodates two guests and is outfitted with fine linens and Scandinavian decor. There are also dining and bathroom tents on site.

Because the region experiences 24 hours of sunlight—also known as the “midnight sun”—you’ll have plenty of opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. Just be sure to pack an eye mask so you can actually get some sleep.

Courtesy of Wild Seas Kayaking is included in the three-day glamping program.

The two-night, three-day experience starts at $1,261 per person based on double occupancy; it includes a wildlife cruise through Trollfjord, a guided hike, a three-course dinner at a local goat farm, and a visit to a local photography exhibit. Guests can also enjoy kayaking through the bright blue waters surrounding the islands to view local seabirds up close in their natural habitat. Off the Map Travel will arrange for transfers from the regional

Svolvær Airport

to the camp site in the Skrova island group in the southern part of the Lofoten Islands.

For an additional fee, you can also opt into a “Fish Your Dish” experience, where you’ll catch your own dinner and learn foraging and wilderness techniques to prepare it.

