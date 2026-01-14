Every year, it seems another round of ski resorts gets gobbled up by the downhill megacorporations and becomes a bit soulless. This winter, forget dodging the crowds at a super busy and often superexpensive corporate-owned U.S. ski resort. Instead, pack up your warm layers and head to an independently owned ski areas with a strong local spirit—and lower lift-ticket prices.

Despite the challenges of surviving as the little guy in today’s ski industry—including climate change and stiff competition from the corporate ski giants—some mom-and-pop hills remain in the game. These indie ski areas may offer less vertical, but they make up for it with more of a community spirit. From slopes owned by the White Mountain Apache Tribe to the country’s only ski co-op, here are six places to shred powder in the U.S. ski resort this year.

Alta, Little Cottonwood Canyon, Utah

One of the country’s oldest resorts, Alta has been a ski bum’s big powder playground since 1938 (sorry, no snowboarders here). The mountain has some of the best skiing in the country thanks to wet conditions from the Cascade Mountains, an arid Great Basin, and increased precipitation from the nearby Salt Lake, which never freezes due to its high salinity. This perfect storm leads to an average annual snowfall of 547 inches.

From its dramatic cliff lines to steep terrain and runs you can hike to, Alta is proof that indie ski resorts still got it. And it’s a perfect place to learn how to ski on fresh powder. The ski area was a training ground for the mountaineers and ski troopers of the 10th Mountain Division during World War II. Today, in this old mining community 40 minutes from Salt Lake City and an hour’s drive to Park City, you get your pick of one of five lodges. Wherever you stay, be sure to hit up the Alta Peruvian Bar, known by locals as the P-Dog.

Mad River Glen has one of two single-chair ski lifts in the U.S. Photo by Kintz

Mad River Glen, Fayston, Vermont

Most skiers know Mad River Glen in northwestern Vermont for its single chairlift, on which skiers ride solo—one of two left in the country—but there’s a lot more to this small but mighty mountain. Rugged in all the right ways, the trails deliver some of the most challenging terrain in the East, from uphill skiing to glades, and there’s an old-fashioned rope tow to boot. It’s home to one of the most tight-knit ski communities (of 2,500 passionate shareholders) out there. Snowboarding still isn’t allowed.

Mad River Glen was the first cooperatively owned ski resort in the country. Now it’s the only one of its kind remaining, and it exists to protect that classic ski experience. Think lower skier density (preserved by capping off passes and tickets), less snowmaking (due to limited water supply, making snow less icy and fluffier), and strong community ties.

Once you’ve skied your heart out across 53 trails, follow the rambling backroads of Waitsfield and Warren to all the neighborhood hangs, like Lawson’s Finest Liquids (for a Sip of Sunshine IPA) or the East Asian–leaning Scrag & Roe.

Related: 4 Days in Vermont: Sleigh Rides, Waterfall Snowshoeing, Après Ski Hangs, and Maple Doughnuts

Saddleback Mountain, Rangeley, Maine

Visiting this northwestern Maine wilderness town is like stepping back in time to a beloved era of skiing, one in which the staff and the regulars are like family to each other. Saddleback Mountain’s story started as a familiar one. A local family owned the hill for years and ran out of money, and although the community rallied, the family ultimately failed to find a new owner. The mountain closed for five years, having a devastating impact on the local economy. But what happened next changed the ski game.

Saddleback reopened in 2020, the only ski resort in the world owned by an impact fund, Arctaris, an organization that makes business investments to turn around underserved communities. Arctaris’s goal in purchasing Saddleback in February 2020 was to revitalize the town of Rangeley, now an outdoor adventure destination on the rise.

Improvements to Saddleback have included providing on-mountain affordable housing for employees, reducing Saddleback’s carbon footprint with a 30-acre solar farm, and using eco-friendly diesel snow groomers. Arctaris is also reducing plastics on the mountain and has teamed up with the Audubon Society to construct a mid-mountain lodge with a green roof and windows with screens that prevent bird collisions.

According to Andy Shepard, Saddleback Mountain’s former CEO and general manager, the concept is simple: “a community-minded investor working closely with the community to solve challenges.”

A 35-minute drive from the culture and the New Mexican cuisine in Santa Fe are 660 skiable acres. Courtesy of Ski Santa Fe

Ski Santa Fe, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Benny Abruzzo and his siblings grew up hang gliding, cliff-jumping, and ballooning, and all are avid skiers. He and his family have owned Ski Santa Fe since taking it over in 1985 from his parents, Ben and Pat, who died when the small plane Ben was piloting crashed. (Interestingly, Ben made the first-ever successful transatlantic hot air balloon flight in 1978 and was part of the group that kicked off Albuquerque’s now world-famous International Balloon Fiesta.)

Facing personal and financial challenges, Benny struggled to keep Ski Santa Fe open, but he ultimately succeeded. Today the resort has 660 skiable acres with about 70 runs for intermediate and expert skiers and 17 for beginners. Ski Santa Fe has one of the highest base elevations in the country, at 10,350 feet, and riding its chairlift gives you a stellar view of Santa Fe, a half-hour drive away. After enjoy a bit of après-ski at the mid-mountain lodge, Totemoff’s Bar & Grill, slide out of your ski boots, drive into town, and warm up with tamales or pozole.

When not skiing, you can shop the galleries and boutiques on Canyon Road in Santa Fe, visit the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, the Museum of International Folk Art, and Meow Wolf Santa Fe’s House of Eternal Return.

Sunrise Park Resort, Greer, Arizona

The White Mountain Apache Tribe’s Sunrise Park Resort has been going strong since 1970. The 12,000-acre ski area was named for the tribe’s Sunrise Dance, a coming-of-age ceremony for Apache women. It’s one of the few tribal-owned ski resorts in the country, along with the nearby Ski Apache and Montana’s Bear Paw Ski Bowl. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another uncrowded ski resort friendly to beginners. Tickets here start at $25, and kids and seniors ski for free.

In addition to skiing or snowboarding on mostly beginner and intermediate trails spanning three magnificent peaks, visitors can enjoy cultural activities. Fort Apache Historic Park, a National Historic Landmark, sits on prehistoric ruins and includes the Apache Cultural Center and Museum. Other things to do include riding the resort’s alpine coaster or snow tubing.

Related: 6 U.S. Resorts With Great Spring Skiing

On average, more than 300 inches of snow falls annually at Sugar Bowl near Lake Tahoe. Photo by Shutter Speed/Unsplash

Sugar Bowl, Lake Tahoe, California

Most out-of-town skiers who come to North Lake Tahoe will drive right past Sugar Bowl (endearingly dubbed “Shugie” by locals) just off the I-80 at Donner Summit. But locals know this resort—which is both one of California’s oldest as well as one of its last truly independent ski resorts—is affordable, chill, and less crowded than other nearby resorts.

Founded in 1939 by Austrian ski pioneer Hannes Schroll, the mountain helped shape the state’s early ski culture long before Tahoe was put on the map by the 1960 Winter Olympics in nearby Olympic Valley. Today, Sugar Bowl remains refreshingly unfussy, prioritizing strong skiing and a local-first atmosphere over VIP clubs and luxe offerings.

Thanks to its Sierra Crest location, Sugar Bowl is also known for reliable, above-average snowfall, often ranking among the snowiest resorts in the Tahoe region. The resort typically receives more than 300 inches of snow annually, delivering consistent conditions across two base areas—Judah and the Village—that help spread out crowds. That said, the terrain favors confident intermediates and advanced skiers.

While the resort has stayed true to its roots, it’s not stuck in the past. As part of a long-term, community-minded investment plan, Sugar Bowl recently introduced Yarrow, a new on-mountain restaurant from two-time James Beard Award–winning chef Traci Des Jardins. The addition brings a thoughtful update to the resort’s après scene without sacrificing the mountain’s old-school charm. Fireside beers and a come-as-you-are crowd still define the vibe.

With deep roots in California’s ski racing history and a location that’s a 20-minute drive from Truckee, Sugar Bowl has held on to the local spirit that’s drawn generations of skiers to Donner Summit. — Jessie Beck

This article was originally published in 2022 and most recently updated on January 14, 2026, with current information. Jessie Beck contributed to the reporting of this story.