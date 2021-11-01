These historic outposts feature Swiss chalets, Austrian cuisine and dramatic pistes upon alpine lakes.

share this article

Europe’s eternally charming Alps region, spanning France, Monaco, Switzerland, Italy, Lichtensten, Austria, Germany, and Slovenia, is on many travelers’ wish lists for a reason—hello, gorgeous snowy peaks, endless fondue, après cocktails, and natural alpine hot springs. If you’re yearning for an Alpine experience closer to home, you can get your fix in several U.S. ski towns with a uniquely European past and aesthetic. How did these Alps-inspired ski hubs come to be? In the 1930s, a small group of Germans and Austrians fleeing the rise of Hitler was deployed by U.S. ski developers to run America’s first ski schools and help turn its mountain towns into world-class resorts. They had been taught by the “father of modern skiing” Hannes Schneider at a famous ski school in St. Anton, Austria, and helped develop the modern resort and sport that we know in the U.S. today in places such as Stowe, Vermont, and Sun Valley, Idaho. Other U.S. ski destinations have also been inspired by their counterparts in the Alps. So, if you can’t make it to Europe’s Alps region this winter, consider a chalet in a Tyrolean-style village at the base of one of America’s first ski resorts. Leavenworth, Washington Photo by Shutterstock Get your Europe and festive fix in one place in Leavenworth. If the thought of vacationing inside a life-sized snow globe appeals to you, Leavenworth, Washington is a good bet. This quaint Bavarian-style village, dominated by German A-line architecture with tiny windows and wooden balconies, is nestled in a narrow valley of the Cascade Mountains. The town features forested winter wonderland scenes straight out of a classic fairytale, and is home to one of the country’s earliest private ski clubs with a long legacy of competitive jumping. Visitors can still ski at this little mountain, now owned by the town, catch the shuttle to Stevens Pass, or in a few hours be at world-class mountains like Mission Ridge, Mount Hood (Oregon’s oldest and biggest), or Crystal Mountain, where Schneider’s pupil, Austrian Otto Lang, founded a ski school and made some of the first ski films, classics such as Ski Flight and Sun Valley Serenade. From Thanksgiving until February, the entire town of Leavenworth, one of America’s most festive Christmas towns, is decked out in thousands of strings of lights, and hosts carolers and numerous holiday festivities. There’s even a nearby reindeer farm. Snack on authentic German fare at München Hause Bavarian Grill & Beer Garden or Andreas Keller, and stay at the Bavarian Lodge or the Haus Hanika, a Swiss chalet with river and mountain views. North Conway, New Hampshire Photo by Nick Beer/Shutterstock For a bit of Old World charm, head to North Conway in New Hampshire.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

In 1935, the Union Pacific Railroad commissioned Austrian ski resort developer Count Felix Schaffgotsch to find a piece of skiable land where “the powder is dry, the sun shines all day, and the harsh winds of winter don’t penetrate,” according to Sun Valley: A Biography. Schaffgotsch responded with Sun Valley, a mining town on the northern edge of the Rockies, which he claimed “contains more delightful features for a winter sports center than any other place I have seen in the United States, Switzerland or Austria,” the city’s website retells. One of America’s first destination ski resorts is home to the country’s first chairlift, which opened in 1936, and has remained a prominent ski school, which was under Austrian leadership until 2006. It was directed by greats who trained under Schneider in St. Anton, like Sigi Engl (his trail, Sigi’s Bowl, offers gentle, intermediate terrain for the day’s first tracks), Sepp Fröhlich, Otto Lang, Hans Hauser, and Friedl Pfeifer. Once a fashionable destination for sunbathing in roofless ice igloos at glamorous hotels, and jet setters like Ernest Hemingway (check out the Hemingway-themed walking tour) and Gary Cooper, Sun Valley (and neighboring Ketchum) has stayed true to its Austrian and mining roots, with a touch of opulence. Accommodations range from the newly remodeled Austrian-styled ski chalet Sun Valley Inn (think old-world charm with modern amenities and sweeping mountain vistas), to Knob Hill Inn, an upscale single-structure Alpine lodge with similarly gorgeous mountain views for days. Sip après-ski themed cocktails at Konditorei Bakery & Cafe, or dine like Hollywood, 7,700 feet up on Sun Valley’s Bald Mountain (aka “Baldy”) at the Roundhouse, a classic on-mountain experience since 1939. And don’t forget to take a plunge in the natural hot springs just outside of Ketchum—this ancient tradition has long been a favorite in the Alps. Vail, Colorado Photo by Anna Nahabed/Shutterstock One of our favorite alpine imports, fondue, is on the menu at Vail establishments like Alpenrose. If you’re after big powder with traditional Austrian charm, get a taste of the Alps in the Rockies. It’s impossible to overlook the influence that Austrian Olympic skier Pepi Gramshammer had on the 5,317 acres that is Vail Ski Resort. After leaving Austria in 1960 to teach skiing at Sun Valley in Idaho, he was lured to Vail the year it opened in 1966 and remained at the heart of the community until his death in 2019. Authentic Austrian hospitality lives on at the base of some of the best skiing in the country at Hotel Gasthof Gramshammer, which he founded with his wife Sheika in 1964. This Austrian-styled inn, which serves up traditional favorites like bratwurst and sauerkraut at the onsite Pepi’s Restaurant and Bar, offers an intimate setting with 37 rooms with the rustic Austrian ambiance of hand-carved furniture and wooden beams. In Vail Square, pay homage to Bavarian culture in old-world luxury at The Arrabelle at Vail Square (a nod to Bavaria developed in 2007 by Vail Resorts at the site of the old gondola), and wander narrow streets with Tyrolean facades where you will find traditional eateries run by German immigrants, like Alpenrose and Almresi, that serve fondue and pretzels. There are also plenty of lodging and shops inside vintage chalets, a vibrant Oktoberfest season complete with ample lederhosen, and don’t forget to stop by Gramshammer’s former ski shop, Pepi Sports, for a wide selection of top gear and luxurious alpine knitwear.

Article continues below advertisement

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.