“Bridgerton” Is Back—Here’s How to Visit the Hit Show’s Filming Locations

A new season of Bridgerton is finally here. The swoon-worthy romance series focuses on the eight fictional siblings of the wealthy and powerful Bridgerton family. The show explores the family’s trials, tribulations, and scandals in a fictional 19th-century London marriage market as they each try to find their perfect love match. The family must also navigate the vicious gossip of the Lady Whistledown papers: a weekly newsletter that circulates salacious information about London’s most powerful family. While the Bridgertons (and the rest of London, for that matter) have no idea who writes under the Lady Whistledown moniker, fans of the show follow closely as the author (voiced by Julie Andrews) balances keeping her identity a secret and maintaining her good standing in London’s high society.

Season three of the hit Netflix show will be released in two parts. The first four episodes drop on May 16, and part two comes out on June 13. Bridgerton fans are anticipating the long-awaited friends-to-lovers romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) unfolding on the small screen, among other romances and feuds that are likely to be revealed this season.

When the first season debuted in 2020, Bridgerton immediately won over fans with its dazzling debutante balls set in scenic destinations across the British countryside. If this season’s release has you yearning to amble among English gardens and picture yourself in palaces, we’ve got you covered.

Most of Bridgerton was filmed throughout England. The majority of the show was shot in London, Bath, and Cobham. The following seven real-life filming locations will transport you to the idyllic scenes of the British Regency era of Shonda Rhimes’s hit TV show. From opulent ballrooms to picturesque parks, we’ve got all the tea on how to actually visit the beautiful destinations of Bridgerton.

Ranger’s House is the most recognizable building on Bridgerton. Photo by Jim Holden

1. The Bridgerton Family Home, Exterior

Real-life location: Ranger’s House, London

Ranger’s House, London Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Cost: £10 (US$13)/adult

£10 (US$13)/adult Book now

The Bridgerton family home is the epicenter of the show’s drama. In their idyllic house in Mayfair, the Bridgertons are able to unpack the latest scandals taking over the Ton (the upper echelon of British high society during the Regency era), have tea with potential romantic suitors, and share their private thoughts with one another without the prying eye of Lady Whistledown.

In real life, the Georgian villa that is the backdrop for the home is known as Ranger’s House. It is in London’s Greenwich neighborhood, straddling the boundary between Greenwich Park and Blackheath. The villa was built in 1723 by a naval vice-admiral and features handsome red-brick walls. Unfortunately, that romantic wisteria tree featured on the building in Bridgerton was added just for filming, so you won’t be able to catch it if you visit. But you can take in multiple views of the building by walking around the entire property: Its grounds and interiors are open to the public. While there, you can see the art of the Wernher Collection, which features a collection of medieval sculptures, ornate jewelry, French tapestries, and Renaissance paintings, including Madonna of the Pomegranate from Sandro Botticelli’s workshop.

An essential stop for any Bridgerton fan, this is the house we see most on the show and will likely remain essential until the series ends. You’ll spot this location in scenes like the family’s final send-off in season one for newlyweds Simon Basset (Regé Jean Page), and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), during which Colin Bridgerton tells Penelope Featherington that he will go on an adventure across the globe.

Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa is the filming site for the Featherington house, where Lady Whistledown spends much of her time Photo by Simon Winnall/britainonview/ Simon Winnall

2. Featherington House, Exterior

Penelope Featherington is one of the most important characters in the Bridgerton story, and, without any spoilers, she’s also one of the most complicated. Penelope is known for causing drama and chaos everywhere she brings her sharpened quill.

Several of the most important scenes in the show have happened outside the Featherington home, including the season one introduction of Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) and the delivery of the first batch of Lady Whistledown papers in season two. And with Penelope as the romantic protagonist of season three, it will surely become an even more important location.

The exterior of the Featherington House is shot at the Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa. It’s located in the historic city of Bath, where you can spend a divine night (or several) at the Featherington House. While there, you can take in the beauty of the hotel’s Georgian architecture and promenade around the one-acre garden in your best Bridgerton fancy dress. The garden’s assortment of flora and fauna includes purple lavender plants and three hedgehogs rescued from the nearby Bath Vets.

Blenheim Palace serves as the backdrop for Buckingham House where Queen Charlotte and King George III reside in Bridgerton. Courtesy of Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

3. Buckingham House, Exterior

Real-life location: Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire Hours: Palace: 10:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.; Formal Gardens: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Palace: 10:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.; Formal Gardens: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Cost: Park & Gardens passes start at £28 (US$35) for adults

Park & Gardens passes start at £28 (US$35) for adults Book now

If you’re a fan of all things Bridgerton, you’ve likely seen Blenheim Palace before—the location was used as a stand-in for Buckingham House, the palace that King George III (Cory Mylchreest) and Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) share in the Bridgerton spin-off show Queen Charlotte. The location will return to the Ton in season three.

The palace is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The estate and its sprawling seven-acre grounds contain Sir Winston Churchill’s birth room, a Walled Garden, the massive Marlborough Maze, and a miniature train that tours the palace property.

You can even participate in Blenheim’s “Lights, Camera, Action! Trail,” a guided tour of locations used in TV and film sets, including Queen Charlotte, Bridgerton season three, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, and James Bond: Spectre.

Wilton House is a picturesque site, both inside and out. Photo by Nigel Jarvis / Shutterstock

4. The Queen’s House, Interior

Real-life location: Wilton House, Wiltshire

Wilton House, Wiltshire Hours: House: Guided tours Monday–Wednesday between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and free-flow exploration of house on Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.; Grounds: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

House: Guided tours Monday–Wednesday between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and free-flow exploration of house on Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.; Grounds: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost: £18.50 (US$23)/adult

£18.50 (US$23)/adult Book now

If you’re looking to feel like a Diamond of the First Water, like Daphne in season one or Edwina (Charithra Chandran) in season two, look no further than the spot where Queen Charlotte chooses her star of each coming out season: Wilton House. The iconic spot is featured in multiple episodes across the Bridgerton universe, including the season one opening scene of the Queen’s selection of debutantes, where Daphne first makes her appearance.

In this Palladian-style house, you can find the filming locations for many of the rooms in Queen Charlotte’s Buckingham house, various interior shots of the Duke of Hasting’s Clyvedon Castle, and the chambers in Lady Danbury’s home.

The estate belongs to the Earl and Countess of Pembroke, who have opened their property to public visits. The property sits over approximately 21 acres of landscaped parkland, so prepare accordingly.

Squerryes Court has more than 15 acres of landscaped grounds, making it an excellent choice for the garden party in Bridgerton episode 301. Courtesy of Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

5. Season 3’s First Garden Party

Real-life location: Squerryes Court, Sevenoaks

Squerryes Court, Sevenoaks Hours: May–October, Squerryes Court has tours on Thursdays beginning at 4:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; and Sundays beginning at 11 a.m.

May–October, Squerryes Court has tours on Thursdays beginning at 4:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; and Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. Cost: £32 (US$40)/adult

£32 (US$40)/adult Book now

Squerryes Court in Sevenoaks in southern England is home to the garden party that takes place in the first episode of season three. If you’re interested in taking a tour of the site where gossip turns the Ton upside-down, this is the place to visit.

At Squerryes Court, you can tour the historic property and get a feel for the splendor (and scandal) of 18th-century England. If you want to scale up on the Bridgerton-inspired opulence, you can do a winetasting at the estate’s 36-acre vineyard. The sparkling wine is among the best in the world—in 2020, Squerryes Court took home gold in the Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championship.

Painshill Park is where many of Bridgerton’s promenade scenes are filmed. Photo by Alan Whitehead / Shutterstock

6. Primrose Hill

Long-time Bridgerton fans will recognize this park from multiple scenes. Daphne and Simon promenade here for the entire Ton to watch while fake-dating in season one. And their infamous conversation on the stone bridge takes place on Painshill Park’s Five Arch Bridge. This was also the site of the Featherington family picnic in season one.

In an interview with Country & Town House, Tony Hood, locations manager for Bridgerton season three, said that the park will appear again during season three, when the Ton’s newest character, Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), makes a disastrous attempt to take flight in a hot air balloon.

Visitors to the park can tour the sprawling park grounds; travel back in time at the park’s famous Crystal Grotto, a cave with an intricate collection of stalactites and coral pools; and play pretend at the property’s small gazebo-like terrace known as the Gothic Temple, which has some of the best views of the park.

Osterley Park & House is featured in a massive outdoor ball during season three of Bridgerton. Courtesy of Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

7. Season 3’s Massive Outdoor Ball

Real-life location: Osterley Park & House, Hounslow

Osterley Park & House, Hounslow Hours: House: 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m.; Gardens: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily

House: 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m.; Gardens: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily Cost: £15 (US$19)/adult for house and garden entry

£15 (US$19)/adult for house and garden entry Book now

The biggest ball of season three was filmed at Osterley Park & House in the London borough of Hounslow. The outdoor garden is massive, with a beautiful quadrangle in the middle of the grounds, so the Bridgerton cast and crew had a lot to work with for the ball. Hood said that sparks (and drama) are set to fly for Colin and Penelope here.

While at Osterley Park & House, you must visit its six-acre garden, featuring an array of roses, herb borders, and ornamental vegetation. You can also tour the Osterley house, known as the “Palace of all Palaces,” according to the National Trust. There, you will be able to find the house’s spectacular interior by 18th-century Scottish architect and designer Robert Adam, one of the most complete designs by Adam in existence. Since the scene filmed here was shot in the late afternoon, visit the grounds right before closing to get the authentic Bridgerton experience.