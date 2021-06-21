Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Tech + Gear

Upgrade Your Luggage With These Amazon Prime Day Deals

By Lyndsey Matthews

Jun 21, 2021

share this article
flipboard
Save more than $100 on Victorinox spinner luggage.

Courtesy of Victorinox Swiss Army

Save more than $100 on Victorinox spinner luggage.

A few of AFAR’s favorite luggage brands are on sale right now.

share this article
flipboard

As you dust off your luggage after a year off traveling, you may realize it’s time to replace the suitcase with the broken wheels or your travel backpack with a busted zipper. Thankfully, this Amazon Prime Day, which runs from June 21 through June 22, 2021, there are huge discounts to be found on luggage and other essentials for staying organized on the road. Here are the best deals we found on brands like Osprey, Marmot, and more.

Victorinox Spectra 2.0 Hardside Spinner Suitcase

Buy Now: $259 (was $370), amazon.com

You may associate the Victorinox brand with Swiss Army knives, which are on sale this Prime Day, but you can also save up to 30 percent off some of its stylish, yet sturdy luggage right now. This large checked suitcase—pictured above—can also expand, so you can bring back all the souvenirs you want. 

This 38-liter bag is ideal for a weekend getaway.
Courtesy of Amazon
This 38-liter bag is ideal for a weekend getaway.

Osprey Fairview 40 Women’s Travel Backpack

Buy Now: $87 (was $160), amazon.com

This highly rated Osprey travel backpack is marked down 46 percent in the x-small/small size in Rainforest Green. Sized to meet most airlines’ carry-on size restrictions, it is still large enough to fit 38 liters of gear and clothes (or enough for a weekend getaway). In addition to one large main compartment, it also comes with a rear panel pocket that fits up to a 15-inch laptop, plus stowable shoulder and hip straps so it can be carried as a duffel.

Travelpro is one of AFAR’s favorite luggage brands.
Courtesy of Amazon
Travelpro is one of AFAR’s favorite luggage brands.

Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Upright Luggage

Buy Now: $149 (was $300), amazon.com

Article continues below advertisement

There’s a reason Travelpro is a go-to brand for flight attendants. The durable black nylon is virtually indestructible and has a timeless appeal. If anything does happen to your Travelpro suitcase, it’s backed by the company’s limited warranty that covers things like broken zippers, wheels, handles, and more.

Yes, you can find decent carry-ons for less than $100.
Courtesy of Amazon
Yes, you can find decent carry-ons for less than $100.

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Lightweight Expandable Upright Luggage

Buy Now: $84 (was $140), amazon.com

For an even more affordable option, you can save 40 percent on this ultra lightweight (only 5.4 pounds!) carry-on suitcase. Sized to meet most domestic airline carry-on size restrictions, this suitcase can expand up to two extra inches to maximize its packing potential.

Two suitcases for under $150 is a hard-to-beat deal.
Courtesy of Amazon
Two suitcases for under $150 is a hard-to-beat deal.

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set

Buy Now: $140 (was $240), amazon.com

Prefer hard-shell luggage? This Prime Day, take $100 off this two-piece set from Samsonite. It includes a 20-inch spinner suitcase that meets domestic airline size restrictions for carry-ons, plus a medium-size checked bag for longer trips.

With bright colors like these, you’ll never lose your bag at the luggage carousel.
Courtesy of Amazon
With bright colors like these, you’ll never lose your bag at the luggage carousel.

Marmot Duffel Bag

Buy Now: $97 (was $129), amazon.com

Save 25 percent on this durable duffel bag that can fit up to 50 liters of gear (that’s about a week’s worth of clothes or a long weekend’s worth of camping gear). It comes with removable shoulder straps so you can carry it like a backpack or a traditional duffel. When not in use, this travel bag folds up into an included storage sack.

Stay organized and save space with compression packing cubes.
Courtesy of Amazon
Stay organized and save space with compression packing cubes.

Gonex Compression Packing Cubes 6-Piece Set

Buy Now: $34 (was $42), amazon.com

Packing cubes are crucial for keeping your luggage organized. While regular packing cubes won’t save you space, compression cubes can squish bulky items like sweaters and jackets into more manageable parcels. This six-piece set includes five different sizes of cubes, plus a laundry bag.

These Baggu cubes are machine washable, too.
Courtesy of Amazon
These Baggu cubes are machine washable, too.

Baggu Storage Cubes 2-Piece Set

Buy Now: $22 (was $30), amazon.com

Baggu’s two-piece packing cube set is 28 percent off during Amazon Prime Day 2021. Made from durable ripstop nylon, the set has one large and one small zipped cube that are great for using as packing cubes or keeping items organized in your drawers at home.

Article continues below advertisement

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

popular stories

  1. Airbnb Seeking Candidates to Live Anywhere in the World for a Year

    Hotels

  2. Europe Finally Lifts U.S. Travel Ban—458 Days Later

    Tips + News

  3. Portugal Reopens to U.S. Visitors

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 100,000 Points

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 100,000 Points

Loyalty + Rewards

Portugal Reopens to U.S. Visitors

Portugal Reopens to U.S. Visitors

COVID + Travel

Scenic East Coast Road Trips to Take This Year

Scenic East Coast Road Trips to Take This Year

Road Trips

Take It Easy in Asheville: Wellness and Relaxation in the Blue Ridge Mountains

Take It Easy in Asheville: Wellness and Relaxation in the Blue Ridge Mountains