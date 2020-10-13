Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Tech + Gear

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on the Tech Essentials We Never Travel Without

By Lyndsey Matthews

Oct 13, 2020

Amazon Kindles are $50 off right now.

Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for early holiday gifts, save big on electronics like noise canceling headphones and extra memory cards for your camera.

No matter your destination, all travelers need a good pair of noise canceling headphones, a reliable travel adapter, and a quality digital camera—plus a few spare memory cards, just in case. This Amazon Prime Day—October 13–14, 2020—you can find huge discounts on some of the electronics and tech we never travel without.

Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader

Buy Now: $80 (was $130), amazon.com

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite e-reader comes with its own built-in light that makes it easier to read in both full sunlight and on dimly lit airplanes—and now you can save $50 on it.

Save 20 percent on Apple’s newest noise-canceling earphones.
Courtesy of Apple
Apple AirPods Pro 

Buy Now: $199 (was $250), amazon.com

AFAR digital content director Laura Dannen Redman called Apple AirPods Pro, “the best pair of headphones I’ve ever owned,” because of true noise cancellation and customizable fit. This Amazon Prime Day, they’re marked down 20 percent. The original Apple AirPods are marked down to just $115, if you don’t care about noise cancellation.

You can always find good deals on portable chargers during Amazon Prime Day.
Courtesy of Amazon
Portable Charger Power Bank

Buy Now: $20 (was $30), amazon.com

Avoid getting caught on the road with a dead phone. Save 33 percent on this lightweight portable charger that has dual USB slots so you can charge two devices at once.

This lightweight portable speaker weighs less than two pounds.
Courtesy of Amazon
Bose SoundLink Revolve

Buy Now: $119 (was $199), amazon.com

You’ll always be thankful you threw a portable speaker in your bag, whether you’re on a solo getaway by yourself or renting a beach house with the entire family. The Bose SoundLink Revolve speaker is water resistant, weighs just over a pound, and delivers quality sound. It’s marked down 40 percent right now.

In addition to marking these brand-new headphones off $75, Sony is throwing in a bonus $25 Amazon gift card.
Courtesy of Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones

Buy Now: $298 (was $373), amazon.com

Sony just released this update to its best-selling wireless noise-canceling headphones earlier in 2020—and they’re marked down more than 20 percent this Amazon Prime Day. Made with industry-leading noise-canceling Dual Noise Sensor technology, these headphones have a 30-hour battery life making them ideal for even the longest travel days. As an added bonus, a $25 Amazon gift card is included in the deal this year.

Save more than 20 percent on the Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II camera.
Courtesy of Amazon
Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II

Buy Now: $499 (was $629), amazon.com

Save more than 20 percent on one of AFAR’s favorite point-and-shoot cameras for travel right now. The Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II has a 20.1 megapixel sensor that can capture clear photos even in low-light situations—but is small enough to fit in your jacket pocket.

Now is the time to stock up on memory cards.
Courtesy of Amazon
SanDisk 128 GB Extreme SDXC Memory Card

Buy Now: $23 (was $29), amazon.com

It’s never fun to run out of camera memory while traveling. Stock up on SanDisk’s highly rated memory cards during Prime Day for 19 percent off right now.

Travel adapters are an essential for any serious traveler.
Courtesy of Amazon
Castries Universal Travel Adapter

Buy Now: $16 (was $20), amazon.com

This travel adapter comes with switchable plugs covering more than 150 countries, including those in the United Kingdom and EU, as well as the United States and Australia. Plus, with an AC socket, and four USB ports, you can charge up to five devices at once. It’s marked down 20 percent off right now.

Bose makes some of AFAR’s favorite noise-canceling headphones.
Courtesy of Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Buy Now: $199 (was $349), amazon.com

A pair of Bose wireless noise-canceling headphones will typically cost you more than $300 on Amazon. This year, they’re marked down 43 percent during Prime Day.

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. We may earn a commission if you buy through our links.

