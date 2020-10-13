The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on the Tech Essentials We Never Travel Without

Courtesy of Apple
Oct 13, 2020
Courtesy of Amazon
Amazon Kindles are $50 off right now.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for early holiday gifts, save big on electronics like noise canceling headphones and extra memory cards for your camera.
Article continues below advertisement
No matter your destination, all travelers need a good pair of noise canceling headphones, a reliable travel adapter, and a quality digital camera—plus a few spare memory cards, just in case. This Amazon Prime Day—October 13–14, 2020—you can find huge discounts on some of the electronics and tech we never travel without.
Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite e-reader comes with its own built-in light that makes it easier to read in both full sunlight and on dimly lit airplanes—and now you can save $50 on it.
AFAR digital content director Laura Dannen Redman called Apple AirPods Pro, “the best pair of headphones I’ve ever owned,” because of true noise cancellation and customizable fit. This Amazon Prime Day, they’re marked down 20 percent. The original Apple AirPods are marked down to just $115, if you don’t care about noise cancellation.
Avoid getting caught on the road with a dead phone. Save 33 percent on this lightweight portable charger that has dual USB slots so you can charge two devices at once.
You’ll always be thankful you threw a portable speaker in your bag, whether you’re on a solo getaway by yourself or renting a beach house with the entire family. The Bose SoundLink Revolve speaker is water resistant, weighs just over a pound, and delivers quality sound. It’s marked down 40 percent right now.
Article continues below advertisement
Sony just released this update to its best-selling wireless noise-canceling headphones earlier in 2020—and they’re marked down more than 20 percent this Amazon Prime Day. Made with industry-leading noise-canceling Dual Noise Sensor technology, these headphones have a 30-hour battery life making them ideal for even the longest travel days. As an added bonus, a $25 Amazon gift card is included in the deal this year.
Save more than 20 percent on one of AFAR’s favorite point-and-shoot cameras for travel right now. The Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II has a 20.1 megapixel sensor that can capture clear photos even in low-light situations—but is small enough to fit in your jacket pocket.
It’s never fun to run out of camera memory while traveling. Stock up on SanDisk’s highly rated memory cards during Prime Day for 19 percent off right now.
This travel adapter comes with switchable plugs covering more than 150 countries, including those in the United Kingdom and EU, as well as the United States and Australia. Plus, with an AC socket, and four USB ports, you can charge up to five devices at once. It’s marked down 20 percent off right now.
A pair of Bose wireless noise-canceling headphones will typically cost you more than $300 on Amazon. This year, they’re marked down 43 percent during Prime Day.
Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. We may earn a commission if you buy through our links.
>> Next: These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy