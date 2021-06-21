The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on the Tech Essentials We Never Travel Without

No matter your destination, all travelers need a good pair of noise canceling headphones, a reliable travel adapter, and a portable speaker—plus a few spare power banks, just in case. This Amazon Prime Day—June 21–22, 2021—you can find huge discounts on some of the electronics and tech we never travel without.

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader is splashproof, making it a great poolside companion. Courtesy of Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader

Buy Now: $80 (was $130), amazon.com

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite e-reader comes with its own built-in light that makes it easier to read in both full sunlight and on dimly lit airplanes—and this year you can save big on it and other Kindle devices, including the Kindle Kids Edition, which is just $65 right now.

Don’t forget to pack a power adapter the next time you travel internationally. Courtesy of Amazon

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter

Buy Now: $19 (was $24), amazon.com

This travel adapter comes with switchable plugs covering more than 150 countries, including those in the United Kingdom and EU, as well as the United States and Australia. Plus, with an AC socket, four USB ports, and one USB Type C port, you can charge up to six devices at once. It’s marked down 20 percent right now.

This instant camera is on sale in light blue, plus three more pastel shades. Courtesy of Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7s Instant Camera Bundle

Buy Now: $55 (was $85), amazon.com

Instant cameras are great gifts for budding photographers. Save $30 on this bundle that includes a Fujifilm Instax Mini 7s camera, a film pack with 10 exposures, a camera case, a mini photo album, and more. It’s available in four pastel colors, including the light blue seen here.

Save 24 percent on Apple’s noise-canceling earphones. Courtesy of Apple

Apple AirPods Pro

Buy Now: $190 (was $250), amazon.com

AFAR digital content director Laura Dannen Redman called Apple AirPods Pro “the best pair of headphones I’ve ever owned” because of true noise cancellation and customizable fit. While these aren’t technically part of the Prime Day sale, the fact that they’re under $200 right now is a big deal. The original Apple AirPods are marked down to just $119, if you don’t care about noise cancellation.

This lightweight portable speaker weighs less than two pounds. Courtesy of Amazon

Bose SoundLink Revolve

Buy Now: $129 (was $199), amazon.com

You’ll always be thankful you threw a portable speaker in your bag, whether you’re on a solo getaway by yourself or renting a beach house with the entire family. The Bose SoundLink Revolve speaker is water resistant, weighs just over a pound, and delivers quality sound. It is currently marked down 35 percent.

Save more than $70 on GoPros right now. Courtesy of Amazon

GoPro Hero8 Black Retail Bundle

Buy Now: $279 (was $350), amazon.com

Take 20 percent off this GoPro bundle on Amazon Prime Day. It includes the Hero8 Black camera, plus head strap, a 32 GB SD memory card, two rechargeable batteries, and a “Shorty” mini extension pole and tripod.

Save $102 on these noise-canceling headphones now. Courtesy of Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones

Buy Now: $248 (was $350), amazon.com

These best-selling wireless noise-canceling headphones are marked down nearly 30 percent during Amazon Prime Day 2021. Made with industry-leading noise-canceling Dual Noise Sensor technology, these headphones have a 30-hour battery life, making them ideal for even the longest travel days.

You can always find good deals on portable chargers during Amazon Prime Day. Courtesy of Amazon

Portable Charger Power Bank

Buy Now: $19 (was $30), amazon.com

Avoid getting caught on the road with a dead phone. You can save 35 percent on this lightweight portable charger; it has dual USB slots so you can charge two devices at once.

This size memory card could get you through multiple vacations this year. Courtesy of Amazon

SanDisk 256 GB Extreme SDXC Memory Card

Buy Now: $36 (was $47), amazon.com

It’s never fun to run out of camera memory while traveling. SanDisk’s highly rated memory cards are 22 percent off this year.

This article was originally published in October 2020; it was updated on June 21, 2021, to include current information.

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