The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on the Tech Essentials We Never Travel Without

No matter your destination, all travelers need a good pair of noise canceling headphones, a reliable travel adapter, and a quality digital camera—plus a few spare memory cards, just in case. This Amazon Prime Day—October 13–14, 2020—you can find huge discounts on some of the electronics and tech we never travel without.

Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite e-reader comes with its own built-in light that makes it easier to read in both full sunlight and on dimly lit airplanes—and now you can save $50 on it.

Courtesy of Apple Save 20 percent on Apple’s newest noise-canceling earphones.

Apple AirPods Pro

AFAR digital content director Laura Dannen Redman called Apple AirPods Pro, “the best pair of headphones I’ve ever owned,” because of true noise cancellation and customizable fit. This Amazon Prime Day, they’re marked down 20 percent. The original Apple AirPods are marked down to just $115, if you don’t care about noise cancellation.

Courtesy of Amazon You can always find good deals on portable chargers during Amazon Prime Day.

Portable Charger Power Bank

Avoid getting caught on the road with a dead phone. Save 33 percent on this lightweight portable charger that has dual USB slots so you can charge two devices at once.

Courtesy of Amazon This lightweight portable speaker weighs less than two pounds.

Bose SoundLink Revolve

You’ll always be thankful you threw a portable speaker in your bag, whether you’re on a solo getaway by yourself or renting a beach house with the entire family. The Bose SoundLink Revolve speaker is water resistant, weighs just over a pound, and delivers quality sound. It’s marked down 40 percent right now.

Courtesy of Amazon In addition to marking these brand-new headphones off $75, Sony is throwing in a bonus $25 Amazon gift card.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones