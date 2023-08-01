Away’s Iconic Suitcases Just Got a Major Upgrade

Since shipping its first carry-on in 2016, Away has built a cult-like following with its lightweight hard-shell suitcases in eye-popping colors that are now a common sight at U.S. airports. Seven years later, the direct-to-consumer luggage brand is debuting a full redesign of those classic polycarbonate spinners—in both carry-on and checked sizes—based on customer feedback over the years.

At its core, the new Away suitcase is still recognizable with its hard polycarbonate shell with horizontal lines, four spinner wheels, a removable laundry bag, and TSA-approved locks. But Away says it reevaluated every detail otherwise in order to create the “perfect suitcase.” That means redesigned zipper pulls, sturdier handles, more interior pockets, introducing recycled polyester and leather components, plus new colors and even a new extra-large silhouette.

Of course, that also means new prices. Although all sizes of the redesigned luggage line cost $40 more than before—with carry-ons starting at $315—they remain reasonably priced under $500. (Carry-ons from competitors like July and Monos still start at $255, however.) These new bags are available exclusively at awaytravel.com and in Away stores across the United States and Canada beginning August 1.

Here’s everything else you need to know about Away’s redesigned luggage if you’re thinking of upgrading your bag.

After listening to customer feedback, Away added a grab handle to the bottom of its suitcases for easier handling. Courtesy of Away

New and upgraded exterior design details

The most obvious new detail of Away’s redesign of its polycarbonate suitcases is the addition of an underside grab handle that makes it easier to pull and lift the bags from overhead bins or baggage carousels. But that’s not all. The TSA lock features a sleeker design that lies flush with the shell, while the zipper pulls feature a new curved design that swivels and locks more smoothly than before. Away also redesigned the trolly handles on its suitcases to be more comfortable and stable. The new custom design also is more integrated into the shell of the bag now. Though it’s a small detail, the handles on the top and sides of the bag were redesigned to lay flat against the shell for a cleaner look.

Away did remove one thing: Fans of the removable USB battery packs on the original carry-ons may be disappointed to find that they are no longer available as add-ons.

The interiors of Away’s suitcases now are color-matched to the exteriors—among other new details. Courtesy of Away

What’s new inside

Inside the suitcases, the most noticeable new detail is the addition of more pockets. Previously the compression system had one large zip pocket integrated into it. Now it’s divided into two smaller mesh pockets on the front and one larger slip pocket in the back. On the left side of the suitcase, the mesh closure now also features a zipped pocket. The signature compression board has been improved to feature wider and stronger straps, giving travelers more leverage to squish their belongings flat. The laundry bag is also bigger and features a drawstring closure instead of the previous zipper (so you can hang it out of the way).

Away’s core line of luggage is now available in 10 colors—including 7 new shades. Courtesy of Away

Seven new colors

Away stood out from the beginning thanks to the rainbow of colors it offered, allowing travelers to show off their personal style in a sea of black carry-ons. As part of the redesign, Away is introducing seven brand-new colors: Olive (earthy green), Chili (muted red), Persimmon (bright orange), Seafoam (pastel green), Salt (off white), Wave (ultramarine blue), and Garnet (deep burgundy). Away still offers its three signature neutral colors—black, navy, and coast (muted blue).

Unlike the black interiors of the original version of these suitcases, the redesigned bags now feature color-matched interiors as well as dyed-to-match luggage tags.

The gloss finish offers a more sophisticated look for travelers. Courtesy of Away

A high-shine gloss finish

Away has sold suitcases with high-shine shells in its limited-edition collections, but now it is making the gloss finish a permanent addition to its core line of luggage. (Don’t worry, the signature matte finish isn’t going anywhere.)

For now, the only three colors available in the gloss finish are Wave, Salt, and Garnet. All three gloss finish colors are available in the carry-on, bigger carry-on, medium, and large suitcase sizes. This finish also costs a little extra—$20 more per suitcase—than the matte version.

The Trunk is Away’s largest suitcase yet. Courtesy of Away

A new hard-shell silhouette

The Trunk is Away’s first new hard-shell luggage silhouette it’s released in years. At 110 liters and measuring 31.3 x 17.0 x 13.7 inches, it’s the largest suitcase Away now sells and features a 30/70 split construction instead of the brand’s regular clamshell design. This way, heavier items can go in the main part of the suitcase and the top remains lighter so customers don’t have to struggle with two equally heavy sides of a bag.

To begin, the Trunk is available for $475 in limited colors (Black, Seafoam, and Olive) and only the matte finish.

More sustainable design

To improve the circularity of its products, Away says it’s now using a “sustainability-first lens” for its design process. In basic English, that means Away is reducing the amount of virgin materials in its suitcases and increasing the recycled content used in its components. In the redesigned line, the interior lining and mesh as well as the drawstring laundry bag are now made from 100 percent recycled polyester while the new luggage tags are made with 50 percent recycled leather.