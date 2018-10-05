Home>Travel inspiration>Health + Wellness

Soak in the Scenery From the Most Stunning Outdoor Bathtubs in the World

By Nicole Trilivas

Oct 5, 2018

share this article
flipboard
The most relaxing way to get to know Tasmania is from a tub at Thalia Haven.

Photo by Marcus Walters for Thalia Haven

The most relaxing way to get to know Tasmania is from a tub at Thalia Haven.

Freestanding, clawfoot, or heated with geothermal power—these private outdoor bathtubs take relaxation to a deeper level.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

A fine way to soak up a new place is from the soothing vantage of your very own al fresco bathtub. Chosen for their style, sense of place, and ambience of indulgence, these are the most stunning private open-air baths from hotels around the world. Just be warned: After you unwind in a tub under the open sky, indoor bathing may never be the same again.

Thalia Haven

Tasmania
With its otherworldly views of Great Oyster Bay, the single freestanding tub at Thalia Haven (pictured at top) looks like something out of a surrealist painting. This wind-lashed retreat on Tasmania’s wild and rugged east coast is self-sufficient, running on both wind and solar power, and sits within 130 private acres, so you don’t need to worry about curious neighbors while you soak.

Birdsong serenades guests in the tropical tubs at the Fairmont Maldives.
Courtesy of Fairmont
Birdsong serenades guests in the tropical tubs at the Fairmont Maldives.
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi
Maldives

Tangled up in fronds and jungle vines, the tubs at the Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi are brimming with bliss. Of the 120 villas on the private island, all of the Beach and Jungle ones come with freestanding outdoor tubs and alluring rain showers, which make for an unforgettable bathing experience. While there is plenty of melodious natural birdsong, each space is also equipped with a state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor Bose sound system, so you can take this island fantasy to the next level with your favorite music.

Keep an eye out for big cats while bathing at Sabi Sabi.
Courtesy of Sabi Sabi
Keep an eye out for big cats while bathing at Sabi Sabi.
Sabi Sabi Selati Camp
South Africa

Article continues below advertisement

The bathtub at Sabi Sabi’s Selati Camp, which has been known to receive large feline visitors, just may be the world’s most wild. Based deep in Kruger National Park, this intimate, seven-suite safari camp with plenty of open-air tubs and turn-of-the-century romance is one of the prestigious National Geographic’s Unique Lodges of the World. Where else but this enchanting escape can you spy the Big Five from your own bathtub?

The outdoor bathtubs at Alila Ubud are sunk in a lotus pond.
Courtesy of Alila
The outdoor bathtubs at Alila Ubud are sunk in a lotus pond.
Alila Ubud
Indonesia

For a heavenly soak in an unrivaled Balinese setting, head to Alila Ubud. Each of the property’s four pool villas comes with a divine indoor/outdoor bathroom with a bathtub sunk in the middle of a koi-filled lotus pond.

Relax in design-forward serenity in the soaking tubs at Satoyama Jujo.
Courtesy of Satoyama Jujo
Relax in design-forward serenity in the soaking tubs at Satoyama Jujo.
Satoyama Jujo
Japan

The soaking tubs at Satoyama Jujo, in Japan’s mountainous Minami-Uonuma region, offer near-spiritual levels of peace and serenity. Laid out on the terraces of most of the hotel’s 12 rooms and boasting views of the towering Mount Makihata, the cypress-wood bathtubs are one of the defining design elements of this minimalistic Design Hotel.

Savor the sunset from the outdoor tub in Lympstone Manor’s Tern Suite.
Courtesy of Lympstone Manor
Savor the sunset from the outdoor tub in Lympstone Manor’s Tern Suite.
Lympstone Manor
United Kingdom

Lympstone Manor embodies all the beachside beauty of Devon. The country estate’s Tern Suite is a relaxing haven dressed in Georgian elegance and modern neutrals; with views of the rolling hills and the Exe Estuary, the suite’s outdoor tub is a prime spot to watch the sunset.

Sleep under the stars after a star bath at Sanctuary Baines’ Camp.
Courtesy of Sanctuary Retreats
Sleep under the stars after a star bath at Sanctuary Baines’ Camp.
Sanctuary Baines’ Camp
Botswana

Spend a night stargazing in a romantic zinc tub on a private deck surrounded by twinkling lanterns at Botswana’s Sanctuary Baines’ Camp. Set out on raised platforms above the Boro River, all five of the luxurious suites also come with four-poster beds, which can be pushed outdoors so that, after your open-air bath, you can enjoy an open-air snooze.

Unplug and unwind in one of Soneva Kiri’s pavilion-style bathrooms.
Courtesy of Soneva Kiri
Unplug and unwind in one of Soneva Kiri’s pavilion-style bathrooms.
Soneva Kiri
Thailand

Article continues below advertisement

Immerse yourself in the jungles of Thailand when you relax in one of the open, pavilion-style bathrooms at Soneva Kiri, a luxury eco-resort on the tropical island of Koh Kut. Every villa comes with its own outdoor tub, making it easy to put away your phone, unplug, and adhere to the property’s “no news, no shoes” philosophy.

The freestanding tubs at Bardessono are heated by an underground geothermal system.
Courtesy of Bardessono
The freestanding tubs at Bardessono are heated by an underground geothermal system.
Bardessono
United States

With relaxed Napa Valley wine-country vibes and eco-friendly touches, the suites at Bardessono are all about coziness, privacy, and sustainability. Backyard sanctuaries extend from the already-spacious living quarters and feature outdoor showers with repurposed wood paneling, and an underground geothermal system heats the water for the chic stone tubs.

Enjoy a different perspective on London from The Zetter Hotel’s rooftop bathtub.
Courtesy of The Zetter Hotel
Enjoy a different perspective on London from The Zetter Hotel’s rooftop bathtub.
The Zetter Hotel
United Kingdom
For a different way to soak in the city of London, check into the Rooftop Deluxe Suite of The Zetter Hotel, a hip, contemporary space in the arty Clerkenwell area. This hot pink–accented suite has a massive private patio complete with panoramic urban vistas and a chic clawfoot roll top bath.
Get inspired by the James Bond vibes in the tub at GoldenEye’s Fleming Villa.
Courtesy of Island Outpost
Get inspired by the James Bond vibes in the tub at GoldenEye’s Fleming Villa.
GoldenEye
Jamaica

With a Caribbean-cool bohemian aesthetic, the Fleming Villa at Jamaica’s GoldenEye is a hideaway with history. As its name suggests, the 52-acre estate was once the home of James Bond creator Sir Ian Fleming. Guests can reserve Fleming’s own private abode, where they’ll find his original writing desk and an inspiring freestanding tub in the lush backyard.

>>Next: 11 of the World’s Dreamiest Steamiest Hot Springs

popular stories

  1. When Will We Travel Abroad Again? A Country-by-Country Guide to Reopenings

    Tips + News

  2. The 11 Best Travel Cameras for 2020

    Tips + News

  3. Private Room Fares on Amtrak’s Most Scenic Routes Are Heavily Discounted Right Now

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Travel News

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

Tech

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

Gear

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

Comfort Camping