Soak in the Scenery From the Most Stunning Outdoor Bathtubs in the World

Freestanding, clawfoot, or heated with geothermal power—these private outdoor bathtubs take relaxation to a deeper level.

share this article

A fine way to soak up a new place is from the soothing vantage of your very own al fresco bathtub. Chosen for their style, sense of place, and ambience of indulgence, these are the most stunning private open-air baths from hotels around the world. Just be warned: After you unwind in a tub under the open sky, indoor bathing may never be the same again. Thalia Haven Tasmania

With its otherworldly views of Great Oyster Bay, the single freestanding tub at Thalia Haven (pictured at top) looks like something out of a surrealist painting. This wind-lashed retreat on Tasmania’s wild and rugged east coast is self-sufficient, running on both wind and solar power, and sits within 130 private acres, so you don’t need to worry about curious neighbors while you soak. Courtesy of Fairmont Birdsong serenades guests in the tropical tubs at the Fairmont Maldives. Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi

Maldives Tangled up in fronds and jungle vines, the tubs at the Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi are brimming with bliss. Of the 120 villas on the private island, all of the Beach and Jungle ones come with freestanding outdoor tubs and alluring rain showers, which make for an unforgettable bathing experience. While there is plenty of melodious natural birdsong, each space is also equipped with a state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor Bose sound system, so you can take this island fantasy to the next level with your favorite music. Courtesy of Sabi Sabi Keep an eye out for big cats while bathing at Sabi Sabi. Sabi Sabi Selati Camp

South Africa

Article continues below advertisement

The bathtub at Sabi Sabi’s Selati Camp, which has been known to receive large feline visitors, just may be the world’s most wild. Based deep in Kruger National Park, this intimate, seven-suite safari camp with plenty of open-air tubs and turn-of-the-century romance is one of the prestigious National Geographic’s Unique Lodges of the World. Where else but this enchanting escape can you spy the Big Five from your own bathtub? Courtesy of Alila The outdoor bathtubs at Alila Ubud are sunk in a lotus pond. Alila Ubud

Indonesia Indonesia For a heavenly soak in an unrivaled Balinese setting, head to Alila Ubud. Each of the property’s four pool villas comes with a divine indoor/outdoor bathroom with a bathtub sunk in the middle of a koi-filled lotus pond. Courtesy of Satoyama Jujo Relax in design-forward serenity in the soaking tubs at Satoyama Jujo. Satoyama Jujo

Japan The soaking tubs at Satoyama Jujo, in Japan’s mountainous Minami-Uonuma region, offer near-spiritual levels of peace and serenity. Laid out on the terraces of most of the hotel’s 12 rooms and boasting views of the towering Mount Makihata, the cypress-wood bathtubs are one of the defining design elements of this minimalistic Design Hotel. Courtesy of Lympstone Manor Savor the sunset from the outdoor tub in Lympstone Manor’s Tern Suite. Lympstone Manor

United Kingdom United Kingdom Lympstone Manor embodies all the beachside beauty of Devon. The country estate’s Tern Suite is a relaxing haven dressed in Georgian elegance and modern neutrals; with views of the rolling hills and the Exe Estuary, the suite’s outdoor tub is a prime spot to watch the sunset. Courtesy of Sanctuary Retreats Sleep under the stars after a star bath at Sanctuary Baines’ Camp. Sanctuary Baines’ Camp

Botswana Botswana Spend a night stargazing in a romantic zinc tub on a private deck surrounded by twinkling lanterns at Botswana’s Sanctuary Baines’ Camp. Set out on raised platforms above the Boro River, all five of the luxurious suites also come with four-poster beds, which can be pushed outdoors so that, after your open-air bath, you can enjoy an open-air snooze. Courtesy of Soneva Kiri Unplug and unwind in one of Soneva Kiri’s pavilion-style bathrooms. Soneva Kiri

Thailand

Article continues below advertisement