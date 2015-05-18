So You Wanna Be a Tour Guide—Here’s What You Need to Know

Read this before you sign up to become a tour guide.

What better way to up your travel game than by becoming a guide for other globetrotters? It almost sounds too good to be true: You get to hang out with people who are on vacation and see all the major sites of a place while also, over time, becoming a local. But what is the job really like? That’s what we set out to find out from former travel guide, and current AFAR editor, Nick Rowlands. Nick was a math and English teacher before he fell into leading tours after visiting Egypt with his family in 2006. He worked for a worldwide tour company called Imaginative Traveller, and spent two years leading tours in Egypt, Jordan, and Tunisia. We asked him to give us the down and dirty on what it really takes to be a travel guide, and what you should know if you want to jump in. 1. The application process is not easy. “It was actually the most intense application I’ve ever been through. After the initial paper application, I was called in for an interview. At first it was pleasant, and then they started asking me stuff like, ‘You’re hiking to the top of a mountain and a member of your group falls down and breaks their leg—what do you do to help?’ Or, ‘A group of your pax [passengers] challenges you in front of everyone and says they think you should do an alternative itinerary—how do do deal with it?’ What they’re really interested in, more so than your answer, is how you react under pressure and what your problem-solving skills are like.

“But even once you pass the interview you’re still only provisionally accepted. Around 15 of us had a week-long training in England where we covered what the job entailed, what it meant to be a tour leader, presentation skills, first-aid training, that sort of thing. We were being assessed throughout all of this; it was made very clear that we didn’t have the job yet, and anyone could be sent home any time.” 2. But it prepares you extremely well for the job. “Imaginative Traveller ran trips all around the world, and when you sign up to work as a tour leader you don’t know where you’ll be placed. Around 10 of us ended up going to Egypt. (They’d asked me in the interview if I’d be happy to go back there, and I’d said yes.) There, we had another month or so of training. We had about a week when we got there to acclimate and get settled in, and then we shadowed seasoned tour leaders on two tours—helping them along the way. “Having gone through all that, it’s fine once you get your own group. It did help that I had a teaching background, so I felt comfortable giving people directions, controlling groups, public speaking. But really it’s all about being able to be flexible and comfortable outside of your comfort zone, especially in a country like Egypt.” 3. There’s a difference between a tour guide and a tour leader. “So I’m only really speaking for Egypt, here. It might be different in other countries, but a guide is the person that actually takes you round a site, like The Pyramids or Karnak Temple, and explains it—in Egypt they’d often be a professional archaeologist, and had to be Egyptian, unless the group had a special language need, in which case an exception was made. The guide doesn’t really have anything to do with the group—just shows them around one or two sites. We got a new one everywhere we went, though some companies have combined tour leaders and guides.

