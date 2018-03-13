6 U.S. Islands Where You Can’t Help but Slow Down

Whether you’re strolling the coast of an Atlantic island or savoring the sunset on Hawaii’s low-key paradise, you’ll be surprised at how quickly time becomes irrelevant.

Need an escape from the hustle and bustle? You may still be able to get Wi-Fi and cell phone reception at these under-the-radar islands, but that’s a small concession for an easy weekend getaway off U.S. shores. Many of these islands lack traffic lights or even cars, offering visitors the chance to embrace a slower pace of life. From Maine to Hawaii, these quaint islands feel blissfully outside of time. Photo by smilla4/Flickr Spend the day beachcombing on Chebeague Island. Chebeague Island, Maine This island 10 miles off the coast of Portland has a year-round population of 400 people and no traffic lights. Even the ride over on the Casco Bay ferry—a barebones workhorse of a boat that transports mail in addition to passengers—feels like something out of an Edward Hopper painting. Stay at the Chebeague Island Inn, which has been a summer haven for well-to-do New Englanders since the 1880s, and savor the days spent playing tennis or golf, exploring the beaches, and eating your weight in lobster. In the spring through fall, lobstermen trawl this part of the bay for their daily catch. In the off-season, locals raise oysters that end up on the menus at swanky restaurants in Portland and beyond. Photo by Philip D Klipa/Shutterstock Two Harbors, on the northwest side of Catalina, is the quieter of the island’s two towns. Catalina Island, California

This two-town island may be just 22 miles off the coast of Los Angeles, but it feels a world away. The island has played host to pirates, smugglers, gold-diggers, and a young Marilyn Monroe before she became famous, and although it’s certainly changed over time, it’s still charmingly low key. The best way to arrive is by boat, but once you’re on the island you can get around on foot, bike, or golf cart (the number and size of cars on the island are restricted). You won’t find a single fast-food joint or celebrity chef, but you will find plenty of outdoor activities like zip-lining, glass-bottom boat tours, and fly fishing. Photo by Stacy Funderburke/Shutterstock Spanish moss hangs over the marsh on Cumberland Island. Cumberland Island, Georgia This 40-square-mile barrier island off the coast of Georgia near Florida has some of the most pristine beaches on the East Coast, and its Spanish moss-draped landscapes are worthy of a romance novel. It is a great place to see wildlife, including horses, feral hogs, armadillos, endangered sea turtles, and a wide variety of birds. Visitors can either camp in tents or stay at the Greyfield Inn, a historic bed-and-breakfast built by the Carnegie family in the 1890s. In addition to preserving the natural habitat, the Cumberland Island Conservancy has also sponsored retreats for artists and writers. Photo by Adam Colick/Shutterstock Spend evenings strolling the waterfront on Daufuskie Island. Daufuskie Island, South Carolina On Daufuskie Island, a community of 500 people between Hilton Head and Savannah, your dreams of staying in a lighthouse can come true. This one dates back to 1873 and, together with the Strachan Mansion, which was built in 1910, is part of the historic private community Haig Point. The five-mile-long island is the picture of Southern charm, with weeping willows, white sand beaches, and a rum distillery. There are no cars on the island; people get around by bike or golf cart. Activities include kayaking, horseback riding on the beach, crabbing, and fishing. Courtesy of Shutterstock.com Take in the historic houses of Mackinac Island in a horse and carriage. Mackinac Island, Michigan

