7 Crazy-Cool Springtime Festivals in Europe

Spring in Europe is about so much more than just blooming flowers. How about outdoor parties with pitch perfect weather? Or beer fests that are less crowded than Oktoberfest? From Spain to Scotland, here are some of our favorite European festivals to take advantage of during springtime. Las Fallas

Valencia, Spain

March 1-19 March 1-19 Every March, Valencia welcomes spring with its traditional Las Fallas Festival. Locals construct massive papier-mache puppets called ninots. Designed to resemble public figures in caricature, the figures are set aflame to symbolize the destruction of everything bad and unnecessary. From there, the city can be reborn from the ashes and welcome a new season. Originally all the ninots were burnt, but over time, the people began pardoning the best ninots, and thus a competition was born. Those who have been spared become fixtures in the Fallas Museum. St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Dublin, Ireland

March 14-18 March 14-18 While St. Patrick’s Day hasn’t always been a blow-out in Ireland, it’s been celebrated in Dublin since 1995. Massive parades featuring elaborate floats, marching bands, puppets, and hundreds of performers crowd the streets in the Irish capital to celebrate the man said to have freed Ireland from snakes. There are also concerts, an Irish Craft Beer and Whiskey village for adults, and carnival rides for all ages. After dark, iconic buildings around town are lit up green—a better way to feature the holiday's signature color than the green beer they serve in the United States. Starkbierfest

Munich, Germany

March 15- April 7 March 15- April 7

If you’ve ever fought the crowds of Oktoberfest and want something a bit more chill, consider Munich’s Starkbierfest festival. It has half the crowds and beer twice as strong. This festival actually predates Germany's more famous beer fest. Like Oktoberfest, there are open tents and oompah bands for merrymakers, but unlike Oktoberfest, Starkbierfest is an evening affair, lasting from about 6pm until Midnight. Reserve a table at Paulaner Brewery at Nockherberg for the best seats. After you’ve downed enough steins to feel invincible, burn off the alcohol with traditional wood-chopping and stone-lifting contests. Beltane Fire Festival

Edinburgh, Scotland

April 30



The Beltane Fire Festival is a riff on how ancient Celts welcomed the coming of summer and the end of a long, dark winter. You need to book tickets to see the big show on Carlton Hill, but if you time it right, you can catch the procession where it starts at the National Monument. The May Queen and the Green Man lead a cavalcade of mythological characters in their wake towards the hilltop where they ignite the spark of summer with a huge bonfire and drumbeats. Performers brave the cold Scottish night for hours, in many cases outfitted in little more than body paint. Feria de Abril

Seville, Spain

May 4-11 May 4-11

