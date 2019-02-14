Senate Passes a Massive Bill Protecting Public Lands—Here’s Why That’s Great News for Travelers

In an overwhelming victory for conservation in the United States, the Senate voted 92-8 this week to pass the largest public lands package in a decade, the Washington Post reports. It’s a move that will expand the boundaries of national parks and add 1.3 million acres of protected wilderness to the country

The Natural Resources Management Act, as it is called, includes provisions from practically every senator who voted on the bill. This rare bipartisan effort is notable in light of President Trump’s efforts to scale back conservation in places like Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument over the past few years.

Through this bipartisan effort, taxpayers won’t have to fund these changes because the legislation permanently authorizes the Land and Water Conservation Fund to use offshore drilling revenue for conservation work throughout the national park system and wildlife preserves.

While the bill is 662 pages long and touches every state, here are three key takeaways that travelers can look forward to if it passes through the House and on to the president to become a law.

Many national park boundaries will be expanded

Both Death Valley and Joshua Tree national parks will see their boundaries expanded by conservation efforts in this package, a win for both parks; they experienced significant damage during the recent government shutdown when park staff was furloughed. The act also protects an additional 350,000 acres of public land between Death Valley and Mojave National Preserve, further connecting California’s desert.