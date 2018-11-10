Home>Travel inspiration>Outdoor Adventure>Natural Wonders

See the Northern Lights at 36,000 Feet on This Chartered 737 Flight

By Lyndsey Matthews

Nov 10, 2018

A view from last year’s Aurora | 360 flight over the Yukon Territory
Courtesy of Neil Zeller Photography

A view from last year’s Aurora | 360 flight over the Yukon Territory

Take in the aurora borealis over Canada’s Yukon Territory this winter.

If you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights on an SAS or Icelandair flight over Scandinavia in the winter months. But if you want to basically guarantee your chances of flying directly through the aurora borealis, you’ll want to book a ticket on this private charter 737 next February for the best possible views.

For the second year in a row, Air North, Canada’s Yukon Territory airline, is offering its “Aurora | 360” experience. For US$791, you’ll get a window seat on the chartered 737 flight, plus a Signature Celebratory Gin from Yukon Brewing on board, and ground transportation to and from your hotel in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory.

You can also opt in to a four-night package for US$2,224, a price that includes all of the above, plus accommodations, a tour of the Yukon Wildlife Preserve, a swim in the Takhini Hot Springs, and a presentation at the new Yukon Astronomical Observatory.

To allow for the best chances to see the Northern Lights, the flight flies out on one of two nights over the weekend of February 8 to 11, 2019, based on a three-day NOAA Aurora Forecast to guarantee the best chances of seeing the natural phenomenon.

Hurry up: You’ll want to reserve a seat for this flight as quickly as possible since only 80 tickets are on sale.

To book a ticket, contact Klondike Travel at info@yukontours.ca or (877) 668-5655.

