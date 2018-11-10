Scientists Spill About the Best Places to See Sharks Around the World

“Any scuba diver will tell you that, far from being the terrifying human-munching death machines you see in the movies, most sharks couldn’t be less interested in people. In fact, they often purposefully avoid them,” says Dr. Simon J. Pierce, cofounder of the marine conservation charity Marine Megafauna Foundation (MMF) and all-around shark fan.

Like Dr. Pierce, many people are willing to travel across the globe to see these fascinating fish in their natural habitats. While each of the more than 400 different species of shark is unique in its own way, most are safe to interact with—a fact that is reassuring to anyone hoping to scuba dive or snorkel with them, or even just spot them from a boat. Sadly 31 percent of all sharks and rays are threatened with extinction, according to global conservation authority the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). So, if you want to brave some of the world’s most incredible shark sightings and learn more about these curious creatures now, here’s where to go.

Photo by Simon J Pierce Whale sharks eat plankton and fish eggs and are harmless to humans.

To see: Whale Sharks

Go to: Madagascar, Mexico, and Mozambique



Photo by David Robinson Basking sharks glide just below the sea surface to feed.

To see: Basking Sharks

Go to: The United Kingdom

To see: Pelagic Thresher Sharks





Go to: Malapascua, Philippines

Endangered“Whale sharks are massive, spotty and—let’s face it—thoroughly endearing,” says Dr. Pierce. The world’s largest shark, which feeds on plankton and fish eggs, is totally harmless to humans and will sometimes even check out or play with visitors. Because they tend to feed in shallow coastal aggregations, it’s possible to snorkel with whale sharks : Head to destinations such as Nosy Be in Madagascar , which the Madagascar Whale Shark Project recently identified as a feeding hot spot for juveniles; Isla Mujeres in Mexico, home to one of the world’s largest aggregations of whale sharks (you might see 100 individuals in one day!); or Tofo Beach in Mozambique, where MMF researchers often go out on the boats during Peri-Peri Divers dive trips to study these enigmatic animals.Vulnerable to ExtinctionAccording to the Marine Conservation Society (MCS), basking sharks are so called because “in summer months, when we are most likely to see them, [they] move slowly at the sea surface, feeding on plankton with their characteristic wide-gaped open mouths. This gives the impression they are basking in the sun.” Thanks to MCS lobbying, these sharks are now protected in U.K. waters. Between the months of April and October, join one of the many shark-watching boat trips in southwest Cornwall , around the Isle of Man , or along the west coast of Scotland to spot one of these large, calm creatures.Vulnerable to ExtinctionDr. Pierce likes to describe threshers as “deceptively violent ninja sharks.” That’s because, he says, “Although these sharks tend to have quite a concerned look on their face in pictures, they’re deadly to their prey.” In a school of fish, it is difficult for sharks to pick out individuals to hunt, but the thresher shark has developed an ingenious hunting strategy. Pummeling forward into the school, it uses its oversized tail to whip through the water, killing several fish with a single blow.

The only place these graceful sharks are seen consistently is Monad Shoal, off Malapascua Island in the Philippines. First thing in the morning, threshers visit “cleaning stations” along the reef—areas inhabited by the tiny fish that clean the sharks by eating their dead skin and bacteria—before returning to much deeper waters for the rest of the day, so you’ll have to get up at dawn to spot them.

Photo by David Robinson The only safe way to dive with great white sharks is with a cage.

To see: Great White Sharks

Go to: Gansbaai, South Africa

Photo by David Robinson Dive with bull sharks in the diverse ecosystem of Shark Reef Marine Reserve in Fiji.

To see: Bull Sharks

Go to: Fiji