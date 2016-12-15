Sauna Anxiety: An American Traveler’s Crisis

Heading to Europe this winter? It’s time to talk about nudity.

I think I speak for all Americans when I say, “Dear Europe, if you have a sauna, please indicate how clothing-optional it is by using large, graphic, NSFW posters.” Only when it’s that obvious will we be able to accept that we really are expected to be completely naked. And it would help avoid exchanges like the one I had yesterday with the well-meaning woman at the front desk of the Hotel Oberstdorf, a lovely little spot in the German Alps, a couple hours’ drive from Munich. Me: “And in the sauna, we don’t wear clothes?” Well-meaning woman: “The sauna? It’s open. At 9 o’clock it closes.” Thus I was left to confront my Sauna Anxiety (SA). On the one hand, the desire to engage in this relaxing local ritual. On the other hand, and all the rest of my body parts . . . absolutely nothing? My kingdom for a graphic poster. I hadn’t brought a bathing suit anyway, so in that sense, the decision was already made. If I was going, I was going all in. I had spent the day wandering Bavaria in the December cold along with a group of journalists and bloggers from around the world. I had a two-hour window before dinner. And as I returned to my room, I saw two of our group heading to the spa and they couldn’t understand why I wasn’t already on my way. I was going. I got to my room, got naked, wrapped myself in the terry cloth bathrobe provided by the hotel, and squeezed my feet into the little disposable slippers that came with the robe. Here we go. In the hall, I met a blogger from Poland who was also headed to the sauna. He, too, admitted he wasn’t sure how it worked. Wait. Did Europeans also suffer from SA? I felt better already. We entered the spa and asked the cheerful young woman at the reception desk where we should start. She smiled a genuine smile and said, “Just go ahead and look,” and with a wave of her arm directed us through another door. On the right, robes hung on wooden hooks on dark, wood walls that led to an opening. Ah, first stop: the showers. It was an open, tiled space with four shower heads sticking out of the walls. They were co-ed showers. Don’t ask me how I figured this out. When you’re an experienced traveler, you develop an intuition about these things. Although it might have been the naked woman standing there taking a shower.

Well, there was no turning back now. Off went the towel, on went the water, and down the drain went my inhibitions. Scrubbed clean, I wrapped my towel around my waist and headed back out to the main space. I had been so focused on figuring out where to go that I hadn’t noticed how busy it was. Most of my spa experiences have taken place in hushed, cavelike spaces where you encounter at most a couple of other people, and you’re guided by whispering staff members through the process. This room was quiet, too, and warmly lit, but there were people everywhere. Off to our left there was a row of a dozen chaise lounges, nearly every one of which was occupied by a robed guest napping or reading or snuggling with a partner. To our right, three doors opened and closed at unpredictable intervals as men and women in various stages of undress emerged in various stages of flushed sweatiness. Turns out there were three sauna rooms. The little signs on the wall were in German, but there were numbers, temperatures in Celsius that I converted into “hot,” “hotter,” and “hottest.” I started with hot. How hot is hot? Hot enough to bake bread. How do I know this? Because the hotel bakes its bread in the oven that also heats its first sauna room. The receptionist had touted it as a special treat. Every day at 4, she said, the baker puts the bread in the oven, and you can sit there and bake right along with it. I was glad I’d already tasted the wide range of delicious breads at breakfast, because if I thought too hard about it baking in the vicinity of a bunch of naked people, I might not have had much of an appetite for it. Sadly, I was too late for the baking session. And without the bread, the first sauna room didn’t have much to recommend it. It was too brightly lit, the chairs were uncomfortable, and, as I discovered, it was not hot enough for my taste. Plus, there were three people in there already, and they were all in their swimming suits. Just when I thought I had the nudity thing sorted out. But maybe they looked at me in my towel and had similar feelings of doubt and fear? Sauna Anxiety: It might be an epidemic.

