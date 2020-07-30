Safaris Need to Become More Diverse—and Now Is the Time

Black travel to Africa has gained momentum in recent years, but safari travelers remain mostly white. Travel experts are trying to change that.

Yet Robinson has been on safari only once, citing the fact that most safari advertising and storytelling portrays white travelers—and mostly couples or older generations—making it especially hard for her to picture where she or fellow Nomadness travelers might fit in. While Black people do appear in camp brochures and Instagram feeds, they are mostly presented as camp staff, cultural performers, or wildlife trackers rather than as guests. According to the Africa Tourism Association’s Khabo, this is a common critique. “It’s always a white traveler with a black servant,” says Khabo. “And that’s not appealing.” Safaris, and their current positioning, make a similar impression on Black African travelers. Ayomide “Mimi” Aborowa, the Lagos, Nigeria-based founder of a new travel magazine called Irin Journal, has explored 25 countries, including China, Russia, Sudan, Mexico, and Portugal. But she’s never been on safari, because she says it’s mostly still presented with what seems like a white gaze. “I would go on safari, because I like to travel and I would want to experience everything once, but when I think of a safari, I do think of a white audience,” says Aborowa. “If we [Black Africans] see more Black owners that are behind these reserves, then maybe we’d feel a bit more comfortable about it.” Photo by Wade Lambert/Unsplash A growing number of Black-owned companies has the potential to change the perception of the safari. It’s this lack of diversity among both travelers and the industry that Ndlovu wants to change. His African Bush Camps is part of a growing number of Black-owned companies whose very existence has the potential to change the perception of the safari—a Swahili word derived from Arabic meaning “journey,” which was appropriated more than a century ago by white Europeans to describe big-game hunting expeditions on the continent. According to the African Travel and Tourism Association, a trade group with more than 600 camp owners, tour operators, and travel advisors working in Africa, an estimated 15 percent of its members are Black owners. (In addition to African Bush Camps, other safari lodge companies with Black ownership in Africa include Tangulia Mara in Kenya’s Maasai Mara and Verney’s Camp in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park.) Ndlovu started his career as a guide in Botswana close to 25 years ago and launched African Bush Camps in 2006. But when he was pivoting to lodge ownership, he recallsgetting a few double takes when he was seeking business opportunities. “As an industry, I think we need to give Black people who are guides or in middle management the opportunity to make that transition to ownership,” he says. “The amount of time it has taken for us to start to see any shift has been far too much.” A huge opportunity, Ndlovu adds, lies in better collaboration with other Black travel professionals—a power-in-numbers approach to both increase the visibility of Black-owned businesses in Africa and to communicate better with Black travelers and tailor experiences to their interests. With this in mind, Ndlovu has been having more discussions with industry peers about safaris and diversity, in large part due to the new momentum around racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s killing earlier this year. Among these contacts is Wazha Dube, the Africa manager for Index Select, a travel consulting group based in New York City.

