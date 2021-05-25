Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Tech + Gear

Rothy’s Just Launched Its First-Ever Line of Men’s Footwear

By Lyndsey Matthews

May 25, 2021

The collection includes a sneaker, seen here, and a driving loafer.

Courtesy of Rothy’s

The collection includes a sneaker, seen here, and a driving loafer.

The new sneakers and driving loafers are knit from the same 100 percent recycled materials as Rothy’s popular shoes for women and kids.

Since debuting its first collection of women’s shoes in 2016, Rothy’s has launched lines of kids’ footwear, handbags, and travel bags all made with repurposed plastic waste. And now, after five years, the San Francisco–based company finally makes shoes for men.

The collection, which launched on May 20, includes a lace-up sneaker and a slip-on driving loafer made using the same 3D knitting process and 100 percent recycled materials as the brand’s other products. Designed to be worn with or without socks, both shoes are also machine washable so you don’t have to worry about any stink if you plan on packing these for every trip you take this summer.

Here’s a closer look at each style, available to shop online at Rothys.com and in Rothy’s retail stores in Boston, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

The RS01 Sneaker

  • Buy now: $175, rothys.com
  • Available colors: White, Bone, Olive, Black

Available in whole sizes from 7 to 13, the RS01 Sneaker is made with a terry-lined tongue and contoured footbed to provide comfort and cushioning for long days of walking. 

The Driving Loafer

  • Buy now: $185, rothys.com
  • Available colors: Navy, Black, Forest Camo, Desert Camo 

Designed to hug your foot, the Driving Loafers come in whole and half sizes between 7 and 13. Raised nubs on the sole provide extra grip and stability. 

