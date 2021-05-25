Rothy’s Just Launched Its First-Ever Line of Men’s Footwear

Courtesy of Rothy’s
May 25, 2021
Courtesy of Rothy’s
The collection includes a sneaker, seen here, and a driving loafer.
The new sneakers and driving loafers are knit from the same 100 percent recycled materials as Rothy’s popular shoes for women and kids.
Since debuting its first collection of women’s shoes in 2016, Rothy’s has launched lines of kids’ footwear, handbags, and travel bags all made with repurposed plastic waste. And now, after five years, the San Francisco–based company finally makes shoes for men.
The collection, which launched on May 20, includes a lace-up sneaker and a slip-on driving loafer made using the same 3D knitting process and 100 percent recycled materials as the brand’s other products. Designed to be worn with or without socks, both shoes are also machine washable so you don’t have to worry about any stink if you plan on packing these for every trip you take this summer.
Here’s a closer look at each style, available to shop online at Rothys.com and in Rothy’s retail stores in Boston, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.
Available in whole sizes from 7 to 13, the RS01 Sneaker is made with a terry-lined tongue and contoured footbed to provide comfort and cushioning for long days of walking.
Designed to hug your foot, the Driving Loafers come in whole and half sizes between 7 and 13. Raised nubs on the sole provide extra grip and stability.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy
more from afar