Scotland Is Poised to Become the World’s First “Rewilding Nation”

Following centuries of deforestation, the U.K.’s northernmost territory has invested heavily in rewilding. Now some environmental leaders want to go a step further.

share this article

When you think of Scottish landscapes, perhaps you picture gilded mountain vistas, undulating coastlines, green glens, and spongy peat bogs. However, while those pastoral wonders do exist, they are “surrounded mostly by ecological deserts,” says Susan Wright in her book Scotland: A Rewilding Journey (Big Picture Press, 2018). The deforestation of Scotland unfolded over hundreds of years, beginning in the early 18th century when trees were felled on a massive scale for fuel and buildings. In the early 19th century, more trees were cleared to make space for farming. By the 1950s, only about 1 percent of the original Caledonian Forest—the forest that once covered most of Scotland—remained, according to Richard Bunting, a spokesperson for the Scottish nonprofit Trees for Life. “But we have the space, the wealth, the experience, and the global responsibility to rewild,” Bunting says. In the 1960s, Scotland’s reforestation efforts began in earnest, starting with Glen Affric, now a nature reserve 15 miles from Loch Ness. Since then, more than 15 percent of Scotland has been restored. There are currently dozens of projects taking place throughout the country. But people like Bunting want to go even further.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trees for Life is one of 22 member organizations under the umbrella of the Scottish Rewilding Alliance (SRA), which is urging the government to declare Scotland the first “rewilding nation.” Practically, this would mean committing 30 percent of public land to rewilding by 2030; reintroducing keystone species, such as beavers, lynx, and oysters; and creating a coastal zone where dredging and trawling are not permitted. Those involved with rewilding recognize that there’s a psychological component: They need to educate the public on the value of rewilding, including the ways it can benefit their lives through improved air and water quality, as well as economic opportunities. To that end, in early 2023, Trees for Life will open a rewilding center near Loch Ness on the Dundreggan estate, which the organization purchased in 2008. The center and its surrounds (the first project of its kind in Scotland) will act as an education center, with plenty of ways to engage with the local landscape and culture, from hiking the trails and planting native trees to attending events and exhibits that showcase progress. “Rewilding,” Bunting says, “offers one positive, powerful solution for tackling the nature and climate emergencies. It is a narrative of hope.” Here, six projects that have helped pave the way. Alladale Wilderness Reserve Project launched: 2009

2009 Acres protected: 23,000 Since he purchased this stretch of land in the Scottish Highlands in 2003, with the intent of turning it into a wilderness reserve, Alladale founder Paul Lister and his team have planted nearly a million native trees, including Scots pine and woolly willow. They’ve also restored damaged peatlands, reintroduced the red squirrel (critical to seed dispersion), and launched a breeding program for Scottish wildcats; eventually they’d like to reintroduce wolves. How to visit Travelers can book one of four remote lodges, including a Victorian manor that sleeps 14, and take part in ranger-led hikes that showcase the reserve’s flora and fauna. Dundreggan Project launched: 2008

2008 Acres protected: 10,000

ADVERTISEMENT