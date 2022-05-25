This Epic Round-the-World Cruise Visits 48 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Setting sail in 2025, Regent’s World Cruise travels to 25 countries over 150 days.

Sure, 150 days at sea is a lot. But, oh the places you will see. On January 7, 2025, Regent Seven Seas Cruises will kick off the longest world cruise in the company’s 30-year history when the 684-passenger Seven Seas Mariner sets sail on an epic journey to 25 countries across five continents over the course of 150 nights. Along the way the itinerary will explore 97 ports of call, 48 UNESCO World Heritage sites, and cruise across 15 bodies of water, including 3 oceans. “We know that our guests are looking for extended travel in exotic destinations,” Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said in a press release about the new round-the-world cruise offering. During the five months at sea, “travelers will . . . sail as far south as Antarctica, as far east as Asia and as far north as Alaska,” Montague noted. Photo by lemaret pierrick/Shutterstock The Historic City of Ayutthaya in Bangkok, Thailand, is among the dozens of UNESCO World Heritage sites passengers will visit. The cruise will begin in Miami and will then venture to a handful of islands in the Caribbean, including Barbados and Dominica. From there it will head down the eastern coast of South America, stopping at multiple Brazilian ports, including Rio de Janeiro (and a visit to UNESCO World Heritage site Valongo Wharf Archaeological Site, a stone wharf dating back to the early 18oos where enslaved Africans arrived in Brazil), before heading due south for Antarctica.

After three days on the White Continent, the ship will stop in Ushuaia, Argentina, before working its way up the Chilean coast, making stops in Patagonia and at UNESCO World Heritage site Rapa Nui National Park, the Indigenous name for Easter Island. From there, it will wind its way through the Pacific, visiting Robinson Crusoe Island (where Alexander Selkirk, the marooned sailor who inspired the classic novel Robinson Crusoe, lived from 1704 to 1709), Tahiti, and Bora Bora. Next up will be New Zealand, which includes hiking in UNESCO World Heritage site Tongariro National Park (mountains that hold cultural and religious significance for the Maori people) in Napier, followed by Australia, with an excursion to the Sydney Opera House, which also has a UNESCO designation as one of the architectural masterpieces of the 20th century. The voyage continues onward to UNESCO sites that include Komodo National Park (known for the giant lizards of the same name) in Indonesia; the Botanic Gardens in Singapore; the Historic City of Ayutthaya in Bangkok, Thailand; and Ha Long Bay in Vietnam before popping into ports in China, South Korea, and Japan. Then it’s back across the international dateline to Alaska and Canada before the ship will finally work its way down to San Francisco. There will also be three shoreside experiences exclusive to this sailing, including an equestrian exhibition and banquet in Buenos Aires, Argentina; a Māori kapa haka performance and meal in Auckland, New Zealand; and a visit to the Sanctuary of Truth pavilion, followed by a Thai folk dance and meal in Bangkok, Thailand. Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises One of the 684 suites on the “Seven Seas Mariner.”

