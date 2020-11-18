How to Make Your Milestone Celebration Trip Stand Out

Nov 18, 2020
Photo by Annie Fitzsimmons
A trip to the enchanting Galápagos Islands can be a family celebration.
Travel advisor Limor Decter shares travel tips and ways to add “of-a-lifetime” moments to your trip.
Our Q&A series with travel advisors serves up lessons learned from trip planning and inspiration for those future adventures, whenever they may be.
It’s never too late to reinvent yourself, says Limor Decter, a luxury travel advisor who got into the industry following a first career as a high school English teacher. She also abides by the credo: If you choose a job you love, you’ll never have to work a day in your life.
Today, she is a travel advisor, concierge, and travel writer at Ovation Travel Group in New York City, specializing in luxury leisure trips and personalized itineraries for honeymoons, safaris, multigenerational groups, milestone celebrations, and wellness retreats.
“This career has been an exciting chapter for me, and I have met incredibly kind and positive people from around the world, whose friendships have truly enriched me,” Decter says.
She talked to AFAR about what, exactly, a dream job entails and how she pulls off “wow” moments that travelers still talk about, years on.
I’m a travel matchmaker—I listen carefully to clients and anticipate their needs, always thinking a few steps ahead. By creating personalized trips—and unforgettable memories for travelers—I capture the essence of a destination in a customized way. It is also essential to have logistical planning skills and attention to fine details.
I am grateful to have planned many memorable trips with some major wow moments, like these:
In Europe, countries like Spain, Greece, Ireland, and Norway are beautiful places to explore beyond [perennial favorites] Britain, France, and Italy. [And] Slovenia, Switzerland, Croatia, and Malta are filled with natural beauty and rich culture. I love the tiny towns and villages dotting the landscape of these countries. Beyond Europe, I strongly advise clients to visit Africa, which is transformative and empowering. Africa never leaves you. It is not a destination; it is an emotion. The spectacular beauty of the bush, the beaches, cities, and landscape pales in comparison to the beauty of its people, their resilience and grace.
Although my wings have been clipped by COVID these past months, I remain optimistic that Mother Nature and governments will eventually unite. Travel will rebound because our industry is resilient and adaptable. As social beings, it is in our nature to travel, to explore, and to connect. Life is not meant to be lived in one place. For now, I suggest exploring local or domestic destinations and relishing the beauty of our own backyards. I recommend spending time in nature because it nurtures us and heals us. My wanderlust has grown greatly during this time, and I have been making lists of where to go once borders reopen. I urge others to do the same because now is a great time to dream about travel. When the time is right, I will be there to make the magic happen.
Contact Limor Decter at ldecter@ovationtravel.com or follow her journeys @limorbitz.
